3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December

Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
2 Winning Finance Stocks That Still Have Room to Run

The Zacks Finance sector comprises a diversified set of players, ranging from banks, investment companies and insurance companies to real estate firms, which offer a varied set of financial services to their clients. While frequent rate hikes, a favorable pricing environment and higher pent-up demand leading to better consumer spending act as tailwinds for the finance stocks, the continued impacts of inflation might dampen their performances.
Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Experiences Big Outflow

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the First Trust Senior Loan Fund (Symbol: FTSL) where we have detected an approximate $94.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 3.2% decrease week over week (from 65,200,002 to 63,100,002). The chart below shows the one year price performance of FTSL, versus its 200 day moving average:
QLD: ETF Outflow Alert

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares (Symbol: QLD) where we have detected an approximate $87.1 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.8% decrease week over week (from 75,500,000 to 73,350,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of QLD, versus its 200 day moving average:
Should Value Investors Buy BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Nucor (NUE) Invests in Electra to Strengthen Portfolio

Nucor Corporation NUE announced on Dec 8 that it invested in shares of a Colorado-based startup company, Electra. The investment will strengthen Nucor's position as a sustainability leader and expand on the innovation that has already resulted in cleaner steel manufacturing in the United States. Electra transforms low-grade iron ores...
EQR February 2023 Options Begin Trading

Investors in Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the EQR options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified the following call contract of particular interest. The call...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why AES (AES) is a Solid Choice

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Is BioNTech (BNTX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Time to Buy These 2 Tech Stocks for 2023?

Finding growth among technology companies is more challenging as inflation has a very ill effect on the sector. This leaves investors searching for opportunities among tech stocks as even big tech companies are experiencing a slowdown. With that being said, here are two tech stocks that do look poised for...
Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2022: IVZ, GS, ALEX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trending higher premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was more than 7% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was declining more than 7%. Invesco (IVZ)...
TME vs. ABNB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Internet - Content stocks are likely familiar with Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value...

