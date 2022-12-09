Woman dies from hit-and-run in Little Village, community council asks for help

CHICAGO — A 56-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident in the city’s Little Village neighborhood and the community council is now calling for the public’s help.

The council’s committee Mothers & Families United for Justice held a press conference Friday to ask for anyone with video or knowledge of the incident to come forward. The victim, Juana Tapia, passed away on Dec. 8 after being in critical condition since the incident.

The hit-and-run happened on Nov. 20 near the 2559 block of South Drake Avenue around 8:20 p.m. and police issued a community alert seeking the vehicle shortly after.

The alert stated the vehicle fled northbound on Drake Avenue and then westbound on 25th Street from the incident location without stopping or contacting emergency services.

“I just want justice for my mom,” said daughter Carole Cisneros. “This Christmas, my kids and siblings will not have my mom due to someone that did something and didn’t stop.”

Cisneros is one of five children mourning the loss.

“It would have made a big difference if they would have stopped and helped my mother,” she said. “My mother is no longer here with us and I don’t know what I’m going to tell my kids.”

Community organizer Kristian Armendariz hopes someone comes forward with information.

“As a community organizer, it breaks my heart to know that another one of our community residents died in a hit-and-run accident,” she said. “This makes the 28th death by hit-and-run accident in the city of Chicago. Yet, there have been 33,000 in the year 2022 alone. That’s outrageous.”

Anyone with information is asked to connect the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312)745-4521.

