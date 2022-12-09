ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man punched 4 random people, deputies say

A bank customer, a man sitting in his driveway, a gas station clerk, and a customer were all punched by a stranger, according to deputies in Florida. Devin Wilbanks is facing several charges including battery, assault, burglary, and resisting arrest.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

TikTok influencer 'Ali Spice' killed in wrong-way, hit-and-run crash in Florida

DELAND, Fla. - A deadly hit-and-run crash that killed three people early Sunday morning involving a wrong-way driver is gaining international attention. James Dulin confirmed to FOX 35 News on Tuesday that his daughter, Alexandra, was one of the victims. The 21-year-old woman was a popular influencer across social media known as "Ali Spice" with a presence on a number of platforms including TikTok and Instagram. "It’s still not real. We still have moments of disbelief," Dulin said.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Pasco sheriff: Father fatally shoots wife, injures 5-year-old daughter before turning gun on himself

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County detectives say a father fired a gun at his family before taking his own life, leaving a 5-year-old girl without her parents. According to the sheriff’s office, a babysitter witnessed the shooting. It occurred along Marchmont Boulevard, inside a gated community in Land O'Lakes around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot in Taco Bell parking lot in St. Cloud, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man is expected to be OK after he was hurt in a shooting outside a Taco Bell in St. Cloud early Wednesday, according to police. The St. Cloud Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant located on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Hickory Tree Road.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
cw34.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL
foxsports640.com

Bodies uncovered in St. Lucie County

(ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Florida)– St. Lucie County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a crime scene after “very decomposed” human remains were found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies reported they responded to a 911…
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby

A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
FLORIDA STATE
Broward New Times

Judge Sets Trial Date for Florida Jan. 6 Rioter #Tweedledumb UPDATED

Update published December 2, 2022 10:35 a.m.: As part of a deal with prosecutors, Mason Courson pleaded guilty on November 30 to assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the January 6 insurrection. Courson, who beat an officer with a baton during the riot, faces approximately 5...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Florida: Electrifying testimony rocks Lynn Haven corruption case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case promised explosive testimony involving current and former city officials as the town’s former mayor and one of its biggest contractors fight the federal government.  And Monday did not disappoint.  Former City Commissioner Antonious Barnes refused to say that James Finch, the owner of […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 killed in Louisiana as severe storms tear across South

Officials said one person died Wednesday after a possible tornado tore through Killona, Louisiana. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed when a powerful EF-2 tornado touched down in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday night. The severe weather outbreak that began early Tuesday morning is expected to track across...
CADDO PARISH, LA
cw34.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One ran and the other dropped drugs on the ground. A routine traffic stop ended with a drug arrest in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Nissan sport utility vehicle around 7:43 p.m. on Dec. 8 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy