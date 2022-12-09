Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
MCSO arrest 3 suspects during traffic stop after 3 ounces of marijuana and handgun were found in vehicle
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop in Key Largo led to three men being arrested after deputies found marijuana and a handgun in their car. The three men, De’Andre Dennis Pressley, 20; Jerome Aaron Charles, 19; and Quinton Robert Hightower, 19, have all been charged with possession of marijuana.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man punched 4 random people, deputies say
A bank customer, a man sitting in his driveway, a gas station clerk, and a customer were all punched by a stranger, according to deputies in Florida. Devin Wilbanks is facing several charges including battery, assault, burglary, and resisting arrest.
fox35orlando.com
'A second chance': Florida man accused of attacking female jogger pens letter to judge
A 19-year-old Florida man accused of attacking and biting a woman as she jogged along a Florida trail earlier this year is asking for a judge to give him "a second chance." According to court records, suspect William Stamper wrote a letter to Judge William Orth this month expressing his desire to get his life back on track.
Wrong-way driver ran into woods after crash that killed 3 in Florida, troopers say
A wrong-way driver ran into a wooded area after a crash that killed three people in Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
fox35orlando.com
TikTok influencer 'Ali Spice' killed in wrong-way, hit-and-run crash in Florida
DELAND, Fla. - A deadly hit-and-run crash that killed three people early Sunday morning involving a wrong-way driver is gaining international attention. James Dulin confirmed to FOX 35 News on Tuesday that his daughter, Alexandra, was one of the victims. The 21-year-old woman was a popular influencer across social media known as "Ali Spice" with a presence on a number of platforms including TikTok and Instagram. "It’s still not real. We still have moments of disbelief," Dulin said.
fox35orlando.com
Pasco sheriff: Father fatally shoots wife, injures 5-year-old daughter before turning gun on himself
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County detectives say a father fired a gun at his family before taking his own life, leaving a 5-year-old girl without her parents. According to the sheriff’s office, a babysitter witnessed the shooting. It occurred along Marchmont Boulevard, inside a gated community in Land O'Lakes around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot in Taco Bell parking lot in St. Cloud, police say
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man is expected to be OK after he was hurt in a shooting outside a Taco Bell in St. Cloud early Wednesday, according to police. The St. Cloud Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant located on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Hickory Tree Road.
cw34.com
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
foxsports640.com
Bodies uncovered in St. Lucie County
(ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Florida)– St. Lucie County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a crime scene after “very decomposed” human remains were found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies reported they responded to a 911…
cbs12.com
DOJ: Florida man sentenced to over 10 years for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he attempted to ship himself over 18 pounds of meth. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Monday, 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months or conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. — (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran who turned his life around with a bike shop died in a crash while delivering free bikes to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian, his family said. Steven Pringle, 57, was killed in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Nov....
fox35orlando.com
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby
A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course change
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching and photographing a large orange ball that came in from the ocean and changed course and moved north at about 9:50 p.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Broward New Times
Judge Sets Trial Date for Florida Jan. 6 Rioter #Tweedledumb UPDATED
Update published December 2, 2022 10:35 a.m.: As part of a deal with prosecutors, Mason Courson pleaded guilty on November 30 to assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the January 6 insurrection. Courson, who beat an officer with a baton during the riot, faces approximately 5...
Florida: Electrifying testimony rocks Lynn Haven corruption case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case promised explosive testimony involving current and former city officials as the town’s former mayor and one of its biggest contractors fight the federal government. And Monday did not disappoint. Former City Commissioner Antonious Barnes refused to say that James Finch, the owner of […]
fox35orlando.com
3 killed in Louisiana as severe storms tear across South
Officials said one person died Wednesday after a possible tornado tore through Killona, Louisiana. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed when a powerful EF-2 tornado touched down in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday night. The severe weather outbreak that began early Tuesday morning is expected to track across...
cw34.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One ran and the other dropped drugs on the ground. A routine traffic stop ended with a drug arrest in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Nissan sport utility vehicle around 7:43 p.m. on Dec. 8 for failure to stop at a stop sign.
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
Florida teacher fired after allegedly accusing praying Muslim students of performing ‘magic’
A teacher at a charter school in Florida has been fired after she allegedly accused praying Muslim students of performing "magic," school officials said.
Comments / 0