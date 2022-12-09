A customer shot and critically injured a worker at a KFC in St. Louis over a lack of corn. The man was placing an order in the eatery’s drive-thru lane Monday evening when employees informed him the restaurant was out of corn, police said. The man grew enraged and threatened the employees over the drive-thru speaker box at the fast food joint located at 5020 Delmar Blvd. in the Central West End neighborhood. He then drove up to the drive-thru window with a handgun, according to cops. A 25-year-old employee went out to speak with the man and came back into the KFC minutes later, yelling that he had been shot. He was shot in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning, according to local NBC affiliate KSDK. The gunman, described as a man in his 40s or 50s, drove off following the shooting and remains at large. With Post wires

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO