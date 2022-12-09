Read full article on original website
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone Records
Annual Shrimp & Gifts event gives dozens of Baltimore students a special holiday experience
BALTIMORE -- The fourth annual Shrimps and Gifts event—a phenomenal night for more than 100 Baltimore students to kick off the holiday season.Tuesday marked the fourth Annual Shrimp & Gifts event at an undisclosed Walmart location, with more than 110 kids from various programs & schools across Baltimore getting the holiday shopping spree of a lifetime.Each kid was awarded a $200 gift card to shop with, with an extra $100 per kid coming as a surprise to total $300. The children were from the SEED School of Maryland, SAFE Alternative Program, St. Ignatius School, Level 82 Academy, The Upton Boxing Center...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's first drive-thru Shake Shack debuts in Canton
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you've been waiting, It's finally here!. Shake Shack in Canton welcomed the public to its newest location Wednesday morning. The new Shack is located in The Shops at Canton Crossing at 3902 Boston Street and features a drive-thru. The Canton Shack will be open every...
"Christmas in the Corn" offers unique holiday display in Carroll County
Ready to celebrate the farming life this Christmas? One Carroll County farm is offering a special "Christmas in the Corn" attraction, with more than 1 million lights
foxbaltimore.com
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
Wbaltv.com
Northeast Baltimore landmark known for its snowballs hits the market
A 100-year-old snowball landmark in northeast Baltimore is up for grabs. Walther Gardens is hitting the market on Monday after its current owners decided to hang up their garden trowels and snowball recipes and move on. "I'm ready for another project that is a little less work," said Matthew Wittek,...
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Canton business owner offers neighborhood residents solution to holiday porch pirate problem
BALTIMORE – More packages are delivered to homes than at any other time of the year during the holiday shopping season.Experts and law enforcement officers are warning people to stay vigilant in protecting their deliveries. Ring security camera videos from the Rosedale neighborhood recently posted to the Neighbors app show a silver minivan making stops in front of homes where packages had recently been delivered. One or two people can be seen jumping out of the van, running up to the home, stealing the package, and quickly retreating to the getaway car. Several victims reportedly notified police of the alleged porch pirates.On Twitter,...
Community reacts to death of beloved Carroll County bike shop owner
WESTMINSTER -- A Carroll County community is mourning the loss of one of their own.Brad White, 55, died in a fire that broke out at his bike shop, White's Bicycles, Monday morning. People who knew white said he was a real fixture in the community. Many people, including Brian Pomeroy, still can't believe White is gone. Pomeroy essentially considered him family: growing up with him in New Windsor and being neighbors on Main Street with his business, Pomeroy Jewelers, for the last four years.Pomeroy said his friend had a charm you couldn't resist."He's very humorous, very funny guy," he said. "You...
luxury-houses.net
Prioritizing Waterfront Views and Comfortable Living, This Turnkey Property Sales at $12.5M in Saint Michaels, MD
The Property in Saint Michaels is designed and built with unparalleled craftsmanship, as evidenced by the moldings, staircases, and woodwork throughout the residence, now available for sale. This home located at 7751 Rollyston Dr, Saint Michaels, Maryland; offering 9 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 13,617 square feet of living spaces. Call Doc Keane – Washington Fine Properties, LLC – (Phone: 202-944-5000) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Saint Michaels.
Nottingham MD
Two crashes create 5-mile backup on I-95 in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of two crash on Interstate 95. The two crashes were reported at just before 3:30 p.m. along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Northbound I-95 is backed up for approximately five miles, back to the...
Wbaltv.com
Sunday Brunch: Eggspectation shows off some of their holiday specials
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's time for our Sunday Brunch segment and joining us this week from Eggspectation is Chef Mark Becraft and VP of Development Julie Lincoln. They show us some of there options for brunch as well as some holiday specials as Eggspectation prepares for the opening of its Timonium location.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights
Jalil George was a man on a mission to make Baltimore better and the city is now worse off without him.
Baltimore City teachers salaries fall to lowest in state
By Timothy Dashiell (Capital News Service)BALTIMORE - In Baltimore City, the Maryland community with the highest numbers of needy students and the most demand for experienced teachers, the salaries of teachers with a master's degree decreased from 2010 to 2020 to the lowest in the state, according to data from the Maryland State Department of Education.LINK: Maryland teacher salaries by countyThe average salaries for Baltimore teachers with a master's degree declined from $72,758 in 2010, when it was among the middle of pay for such teachers in the state, to $64,405 in 2020, the data shows. The salary was more...
Nottingham MD
Cashier assaulted during Nottingham robbery, Middle River business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between October 11 and December 11, an individual broke into a storage unit in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The suspect stole a pair of boots. At around 3:30 a.m. on...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Wbaltv.com
Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant
Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
Commercial Observer
Pandora Moving North American Headquarters From Baltimore to NYC
Pandora put a ring on a deal to move its North American headquarters from Baltimore to Times Square. The Denmark-based jewelry company signed a 15-year lease for 27,936 square feet across the entire 35th floor of 1540 Broadway, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was $82 per square foot, according to the Post.
Saving a piece of Baltimore's history
More than 100 opponents get their way as Baltimore commission denies church permit to demolish townhouses in Historic Mount Vernon.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore area braces for ice and rain Thursday morning
Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will start out cold in the morning then it will be partly cloudy with temps in the low 40's as the area prepares for the ice and rain on Thursday. It will start overnight after 3 a.m. with freezing rain and sleet in the morning. A glaze of ice is possible especially in the areas north and west of Baltimore. By midday it will transition into rain with a stronger breeze and temps in the mid 40's. The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny with temps in the mid to low 40's.
