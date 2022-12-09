Read full article on original website
Should Mystery Loaf Be Banned In Missouri Prisons?
An interesting story broke this afternoon, December 13, on whether or not Missouri prisons should stop the practice of using a mystery bread, as Missouri Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann called it, because in the words of Missouri House member Kimberly Ann Collins (D-St. Louis), "It's gross." This is according to reports from The St. Louis Post Dispatch (paywalled) and Local Today News.
Weed May Be Legal In Missouri But You Still Can’t Smoke Up On Campus
Marijuana use becomes legal for those 21 and older in Missouri on Thursday, December 8, 2022. That said, the time-honored tradition of trying to get high in your dorm room and not get caught by the resident assistant isn't changing at all. I'm not sure if college students even try...
Missouri Dominos Now Has Electric Cars For Delivery? Yes, Its True!
How many of you order pizza and have it delivered to your home? Perhaps you have even been a delivery driver before. In my younger days, I did it a lot. It was a simple way to make some quick cash. It can put some wear and tear on your vehicle, and depending on gas prices, it may no longer be as profitable as it used to. Well it looks like Domino's Pizza has an idea, and some of our Missouri locations will put them to use.
What Missourians Want Most For Christmas? Not A White Christmas
We are inching closer to the big day and time is running out to find that perfect present. However, according to a new survey, the perfect present doesn't come in a box for many Missourians who wish to get away for the holidays. I couldn't agree more. It's not a...
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
Missouri Walmart Double Charged? Yes! It Happened In Lee’s Summit
If any of you shop at Walmart, you will know that most of their locations get a little bit busier as the Christmas holiday approaches. You may decide to go through a line that has a cashier, or use the self checkout. Either way, you may want to double check your receipts, and if you use a credit card or debit card, double check your statement. You may be charged twice.
Missouri Has $6 Billion Budget Surplus Should We Use It To Widen I-70?
Here's some news. Missouri has a $6 billion dollar budget surplus, and one lawmaker thinks the State shouldn't sit on the cash but put some of it into widening Interstate 70 to three or four lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. This is according to a report from KOMU 8 TV. What do you think, would that be a good idea?
Malfunction Aboard B-2 Forces Emergency Landing at WAFB
A B-2 Stealth Bomber on a routine flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base Saturday. WAFB reported that an in-flight malfunction required an emergency landing at the base, located near Knob Noster. Upon landing, a fire broke out on the B-2, prompting the WAFB...
We Get Earthquakes In Missouri? Yes We Do! Did You Feel It?
I have family that live all over the country. Some on the West coast, some on the East coast, and the majority of my family live in the Midwest. Those who live on the East coast, especially in Florida and those states that are near the ocean, have to deal with hurricane season. Midwest...we seem to deal with tornados a lot. West coast...well they get earthquakes. I never thought about those in Illinois and Missouri. Maybe I should.
Marshall PD Warns Against Accepting Fake Currency
The Marshall Police Department is warning merchants and Marshall area residents of movie prop money that is being passed as actual currency. According to a facebook post late Tuesday afternoon, the Marshall Police Department has received reports of movie prop money being passed as legal tender. The Marshall Police have identified movie prop money in $10 denominations in cases filed. It is common for movie prop money to be in larger denominations including $50 and $100 bills.
Want To Stroll Through This Missouri Garden This Winter? Yes! Trust Me!
We have a nice little lights display in Sedalia called Light Up Liberty. You can drive though it and it may help put you in the Christmas spirit. There are lots of light displays as the winter month and Christmas holiday comes upon us, and I think there is another one that will be worth your time. It is called Gardens Aglow at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.
Flu Like Illnesses Get Turned Up To 11 in Missouri
If you look at the latest flu map of the United States which measures flu-like activity it seems like everyone is getting sick with something flu-like. Every state except for New Hampshire, Vermont, Michigan, Alaska, and Hawaii has a flu activity level ranging from high to very, very, high. Here in Missouri our level of flu-like illnesses is sitting at a very high level.
Just How Bad Are Missouri Drivers? Science Has The Answer
Missouri isn't the only state I've lived in where I've heard that people are lousy drivers. When I lived in Texas, it seemed like no one knew how to drive. And it wasn't much better in Indiana. New research says that Missouri drivers are some of the worst on the roads.
Sweet Springs Woman Injured in Pettis County Crash
A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Dodge Durango, driven by 62-year-old Maria D. Cerritos Llanos of Sedalia, was at Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive just after 11 p.m., when Llanos pulled into the path of a westbound 2012 Jeep Liberty, driven by 19-year-old Kiley L. Hedgpeth of Sweet Springs.
Sedalia Shares What Their “Last Straw” Moments Were On The Job
Now I don't know about you guys, but this time of year makes me really grateful and reflective on what I have in my life. My Dad is great, my boyfriend is nice, my family are generally healthy, my friends are supportive, and my job is pretty awesome. Well, of course it has its moments like any other job, but... I've had some much, much worse jobs over the years. And I'm grateful for what I've got now, especially when I start to think back about the bad jobs, terrible co-workers, and unbearable bosses I've had in my youth.
Public Invited to First Community Fitness Night
The medical staff at Bothwell Regional Health Center will host a free community fitness night from 6 to 9 pm Dec. 29 at Heckart Community Center. The public is invited to attend to use the facility and learn about health topics. There are almost 100 members of the medical staff,...
You Want Olive Garden In Sedalia? Maybe Not With This Manager!
Whenever we ask the question about what restaurant we wish Sedalia had, or some of the towns that are in our listening area, Olive Garden seems to be at the top of the list. Well, this is not the way the company probably wants to be in the news, but here we are. As someone who has worked in restaurants for many years, and in management I have opinions on this story. But here we go.
Do You Need A License To Get Married In Missouri?
Growing up I'd occasionally hear talk about someone who lived with their old lady or their old man and considered themselves married even though they never got legally married. I can't remember where. Heck, perhaps it wasn't even really anything in real life, more a plot point in some legal drama on TV. What that's actually called is common law marriage, and it's not recognized by many states including Missouri. You're probably thinking, ok cool, but how does that impact whether or not you need a marriage license in Missouri?
Kid Konnection Announces Operation Change Under CHS
Kid Konnection, 509 South State Fair Blvd., formally announced on Nov. 17, that it will operate under Center for Human Services (CHS) as, The Dawn Compton Early Learning Center. Since 1955, CHS has been dedicated to serving children and families in the Sedalia community. CHS has provided state-funded Early Head...
Winter Is Coming! Visit These 10 Places In Missouri For Winter Fun!
The first day of winter is officially Dec 21st. It will be here sooner than we realize. I remember last winter, and we had a few brutal days of heavy snowfall, and cold temperatures. For some, this is just fantastic. Many people like being outside and getting all bundled up and having a good time skiing, or sledding, or ice skating. Missouri gives you a lot of options to do that. Perhaps check out these options:
