Warrensburg, MO

KIX 105.7

Should Mystery Loaf Be Banned In Missouri Prisons?

An interesting story broke this afternoon, December 13, on whether or not Missouri prisons should stop the practice of using a mystery bread, as Missouri Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann called it, because in the words of Missouri House member Kimberly Ann Collins (D-St. Louis), "It's gross." This is according to reports from The St. Louis Post Dispatch (paywalled) and Local Today News.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Missouri Dominos Now Has Electric Cars For Delivery? Yes, Its True!

How many of you order pizza and have it delivered to your home? Perhaps you have even been a delivery driver before. In my younger days, I did it a lot. It was a simple way to make some quick cash. It can put some wear and tear on your vehicle, and depending on gas prices, it may no longer be as profitable as it used to. Well it looks like Domino's Pizza has an idea, and some of our Missouri locations will put them to use.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Missouri Walmart Double Charged? Yes! It Happened In Lee’s Summit

If any of you shop at Walmart, you will know that most of their locations get a little bit busier as the Christmas holiday approaches. You may decide to go through a line that has a cashier, or use the self checkout. Either way, you may want to double check your receipts, and if you use a credit card or debit card, double check your statement. You may be charged twice.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KIX 105.7

We Get Earthquakes In Missouri? Yes We Do! Did You Feel It?

I have family that live all over the country. Some on the West coast, some on the East coast, and the majority of my family live in the Midwest. Those who live on the East coast, especially in Florida and those states that are near the ocean, have to deal with hurricane season. Midwest...we seem to deal with tornados a lot. West coast...well they get earthquakes. I never thought about those in Illinois and Missouri. Maybe I should.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Marshall PD Warns Against Accepting Fake Currency

The Marshall Police Department is warning merchants and Marshall area residents of movie prop money that is being passed as actual currency. According to a facebook post late Tuesday afternoon, the Marshall Police Department has received reports of movie prop money being passed as legal tender. The Marshall Police have identified movie prop money in $10 denominations in cases filed. It is common for movie prop money to be in larger denominations including $50 and $100 bills.
MARSHALL, MO
KIX 105.7

Want To Stroll Through This Missouri Garden This Winter? Yes! Trust Me!

We have a nice little lights display in Sedalia called Light Up Liberty. You can drive though it and it may help put you in the Christmas spirit. There are lots of light displays as the winter month and Christmas holiday comes upon us, and I think there is another one that will be worth your time. It is called Gardens Aglow at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Flu Like Illnesses Get Turned Up To 11 in Missouri

If you look at the latest flu map of the United States which measures flu-like activity it seems like everyone is getting sick with something flu-like. Every state except for New Hampshire, Vermont, Michigan, Alaska, and Hawaii has a flu activity level ranging from high to very, very, high. Here in Missouri our level of flu-like illnesses is sitting at a very high level.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Sweet Springs Woman Injured in Pettis County Crash

A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Dodge Durango, driven by 62-year-old Maria D. Cerritos Llanos of Sedalia, was at Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive just after 11 p.m., when Llanos pulled into the path of a westbound 2012 Jeep Liberty, driven by 19-year-old Kiley L. Hedgpeth of Sweet Springs.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Shares What Their “Last Straw” Moments Were On The Job

Now I don't know about you guys, but this time of year makes me really grateful and reflective on what I have in my life. My Dad is great, my boyfriend is nice, my family are generally healthy, my friends are supportive, and my job is pretty awesome. Well, of course it has its moments like any other job, but... I've had some much, much worse jobs over the years. And I'm grateful for what I've got now, especially when I start to think back about the bad jobs, terrible co-workers, and unbearable bosses I've had in my youth.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Public Invited to First Community Fitness Night

The medical staff at Bothwell Regional Health Center will host a free community fitness night from 6 to 9 pm Dec. 29 at Heckart Community Center. The public is invited to attend to use the facility and learn about health topics. There are almost 100 members of the medical staff,...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

You Want Olive Garden In Sedalia? Maybe Not With This Manager!

Whenever we ask the question about what restaurant we wish Sedalia had, or some of the towns that are in our listening area, Olive Garden seems to be at the top of the list. Well, this is not the way the company probably wants to be in the news, but here we are. As someone who has worked in restaurants for many years, and in management I have opinions on this story. But here we go.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Do You Need A License To Get Married In Missouri?

Growing up I'd occasionally hear talk about someone who lived with their old lady or their old man and considered themselves married even though they never got legally married. I can't remember where. Heck, perhaps it wasn't even really anything in real life, more a plot point in some legal drama on TV. What that's actually called is common law marriage, and it's not recognized by many states including Missouri. You're probably thinking, ok cool, but how does that impact whether or not you need a marriage license in Missouri?
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Kid Konnection Announces Operation Change Under CHS

Kid Konnection, 509 South State Fair Blvd., formally announced on Nov. 17, that it will operate under Center for Human Services (CHS) as, The Dawn Compton Early Learning Center. Since 1955, CHS has been dedicated to serving children and families in the Sedalia community. CHS has provided state-funded Early Head...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Winter Is Coming! Visit These 10 Places In Missouri For Winter Fun!

The first day of winter is officially Dec 21st. It will be here sooner than we realize. I remember last winter, and we had a few brutal days of heavy snowfall, and cold temperatures. For some, this is just fantastic. Many people like being outside and getting all bundled up and having a good time skiing, or sledding, or ice skating. Missouri gives you a lot of options to do that. Perhaps check out these options:
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri.

