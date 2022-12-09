Read full article on original website
‘Powda!:’ Winter storms add to snow totals across Utah resorts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – “Powda!” exclaimed Beaver Mountain‘s snow report as the latest week of storms that have hit Utah has brought heavy snow totals to Utah’s ski resorts, giving snowbirds a lot to look forward to when they take to the slopes.
Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a largely academic...
Wicked winter chill with wrap around snow showers
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! It’s been busy in the weather world since Sunday. While the upper-level low pressure that has been driving the bulk of the active weather moves away to the east, we’ll still feel effects today. Wrap around moisture will be...
This Community Advocate is on a mission to help feed Utahns in need
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Some inspiring people around our state go the extra mile to help their fellow Utahns in need. These ‘good Samaritans’ are all around us and can easily be spotted by their tireless work ethic and selfless attitude in the face of adversity.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues TikTok ban on state-owned devices
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox issued an executive order to ban the use of TikTok on all state-owned devices, effective immediately. Utah now joins a growing list of states banning the China-based company, including Maryland, Texas, and South Dakota, amid data security concerns. “China’s access...
Think you can find the way through these award-winning escape rooms?
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Anyone who’s navigated their way out of an escape room knows just how exciting they can be. These real-time adventure games bring teams together as they uncover clues and puzzles to escape within the time allotted. While there are several escape adventures to choose from here in Utah, perhaps the most acclaimed is called Red Giant Escape Rooms in Orem.
California reparations task force meets to talk eligibility
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans was meeting in Oakland Wednesday to discuss what could be done to mitigate the generational harm of slavery and discrimination, and who would receive possible payments. The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to...
Overnight snow showers with the Winter Weather Advisory Extended again for Northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! This broad upper-level low is a slow mover, and as a result, wrap around moisture kept light snow churning for the northern and central Wasatch Front overnight and will linger through midday. Cold air and surface temperatures mean drivers should...
Gov. Spencer Cox removes bachelor’s degree requirement for state government jobs
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah State Governor Spencer Cox launched a “skills-first” hiring initiative as part of an effort to increase job opportunities for qualified Utahns on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The initiative would eliminate the requirement for bachelor’s degrees in employee recruitment for many state...
