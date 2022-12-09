Read full article on original website
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
The Witcher Franchise Star Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth Recasting
Henry Cavill has been having an eventful year with his triumphant return as Superman in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. It was also revealed that Cavill would be exiting Netflix's hit series The Witcher and Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the role of Geralt of Riva. The actor exiting the role seems pretty amicable and fans seem interested to see Hemsworth's take on the character. Cavill commented on leaving the role and even gave his replacement high praise stating that he has "enthusiasm" to see Hemsworth's take on the character. Now, the star of The Witcher spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin, Michelle Yeoh has broken her silence on the situation and it seems that she's also excited to see what Hemsworth will bring to the table.
Newcomer Mallori Johnson on watching Jared Leto improvise and starring in Octavia Butler adaptation Kindred
Mallori Johnson is kicking off her career in a huge way!. The newcomer is the lead of Kindred, FX on Hulu's adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's iconic 1979 sci-fi epic. Some may have seen the San Diego-born actress in WeCrashed, but she landed the role of aspiring TV writer Dana before appearing on the Apple TV+ series. Kindred follows Dana after she moves to Los Angeles and begins traveling to the past in a twisty time-travel that is deeply emotional for viewers, Dana, and Johnson herself. "She's got an amazing amount of emotional range, depth, and intelligence," Kindred showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins tells EW of Johnson. "I was interested in someone who felt contemporary and also not like someone we'd ever seen before on television because the thing about Octavia Butler is she's interested in singular people who you don't expect to be the heroes."
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron
James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
'Ellen' DJ and dance star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead by suicide at 40
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alum Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died by suicide at the age of 40.
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols
Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
Westworld, once an HBO flagship series, is getting pulled from HBO Max
Of all the cuts that have come — and are still coming — to WarnerMedia under its new corporate overlords in the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, Westworld is one of the hardest hits. The sci-fi drama, once a prominent tentpole for HBO, is getting pulled from the HBO...
James Gunn is writing a Superman movie that won't star Henry Cavill
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a… new Superman actor!. In October, DC Studios announced that Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would be taking over the studio, serving as co-chairmen and chief executive officers. Now, Gunn has announced one of the studio's first projects: a new Superman film — one that won't star Henry Cavill.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Al Pacino and Kratos actor Chris Judge went filibuster mode at The Game Awards, and it was amazing
A Hollywood star handed off the first major trophy at The Game Awards to Kratos, and it immediately went in an unexpected direction.
Taylor Swift honors Sadie Sink for EW's 2022 Entertainers of the Year: 'A force to watch and a pleasure to know'
Though she's just 20 years old, Sadie Sink has been running up that hill to Hollywood's A-list since her regional theater debut in Texas at age 7. The past decade culminated in a 2022 rivaled by few: Not only did Sink serve as the emotional center of Stranger Things 4, she also toured the festival circuit for her acclaimed work as Taylor Swift's leading lady in the short film All Too Well, and went toe-to-toe with Brendan Fraser in The Whale — racking up some trophies (and a Stella McCartney campaign) along the way.
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Freddie Prinze Jr. on What Made Him “So Angry” About Being Asked to Take a Pay Cut for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Sequel
When looking back on his career, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why starring in the Scooby-Doo films resulted in some frustrations. In the 2002 Warner Bros. film, Scooby-Doo, based off the famed animated series, Prinze Jr. starred as the Mystery Inc. gang member Fred Jones alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Prinze Jr. on Why 'Christmas With You' Was One of the Rare Times He's Gotten to Play LatinoFreddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for ActingAmazon's Best Black Friday Deals on Tech, Toys, Clothing, Gifts...
Brendan Fraser's emotional performance will move you to tears in new trailer for The Whale
Brendan Fraser underwent a radical physical transformation to portray a 600-pound professor in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, and the film's new trailer teases an emotional inward evolution for the Oscar-buzzed actor as well. The latest preview for the film (below) offers a more intimate glimpse into the life of Charlie...
God of War TV series is officially raging at Amazon, will adapt 2018 game
After The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Wheel of Time, Amazon has found its next fantasy epic. Prime Video has officially ordered to series God of War, the live-action adaptation of the award-winning and massively popular video games. Word of the adaptation had previously been...
