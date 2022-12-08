Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Alabama getting more money for broadband expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s broadband expansion fund is getting a big boost of $6 million to enhance the internet in rural areas. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure plan and there are specific uses for it. However, not everyone is sold on the plan. Unlike past allocated...
wbrc.com
Gov. Ivey bans use of TikTok on state devices, network
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has prohibited the use of TikTok on all state IT infrastructure, according to a memo released Dec. 12. This decision follows the recent national security concerns over the popular video sharing app. “Protecting the state of Alabama and our citizens’ right to privacy is...
wbrc.com
Ivey asks Alabama Supreme Court to change rule affecting execution protocol
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is asking the Alabama Supreme Court to amend court rules to change the state’s execution protocols. The change would extend the amount of time given for an execution to be carried out and improve the administration of capital punishment in Alabama, Ivey’s office said.
wbrc.com
ALEA receives grant money to keep highways safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers might have noticed an increase in state troopers on the highway this year. That’s because ALEA received grant money from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to help keep Alabama highways safe. ALEA was awarded $1.54 million...
wbrc.com
ADPH teaching infant sleep education to bring down state SIDS percentage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, is the third leading cause of infant death in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. They say it ranks behind “congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities” coming in at number one and “disorders related to short gestation and low birth weight” coming in at number two.
wbrc.com
End of the Trail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All good things must come to an end and so it is with our regular weekly visits called Absolutely Alabama, but after more than a quarter century of introducing you to the people and places in our state, we take one last look back. We’ve packed...
wbrc.com
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Widespread, heavy rainfall possible on Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows some stubborn clouds refusing to budge over central Alabama tonight. We will still see off-and-on mist and patchy drizzle overnight with areas of fog developing by morning. Temperatures will start off in the low 50s tomorrow morning and stick around 60 for the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will stay around 20-30% accounting for isolated showers and periods of mist and drizzle. Ahead of the storm system arriving, breezy conditions will kick-in with winds shifting to out of the east-southeast at 10-15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH possible.
wbrc.com
Woman with unrestrained baby in passenger seat tries to ram patrol car, deputies say
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A mother from Virginia is facing multiple charges after officials said she tried to ram into the back of a deputy’s patrol car with her unrestrained baby in the passenger seat. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes was arrested...
wbrc.com
Dog reunited with owner 1K miles away after more than 7 years apart
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her more than a thousand miles away. The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog, Jazzy, was just before she ran off during July 4 fireworks seven years ago. He recently...
Comments / 0