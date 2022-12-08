BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows some stubborn clouds refusing to budge over central Alabama tonight. We will still see off-and-on mist and patchy drizzle overnight with areas of fog developing by morning. Temperatures will start off in the low 50s tomorrow morning and stick around 60 for the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will stay around 20-30% accounting for isolated showers and periods of mist and drizzle. Ahead of the storm system arriving, breezy conditions will kick-in with winds shifting to out of the east-southeast at 10-15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH possible.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO