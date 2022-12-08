ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wbrc.com

Alabama getting more money for broadband expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s broadband expansion fund is getting a big boost of $6 million to enhance the internet in rural areas. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure plan and there are specific uses for it. However, not everyone is sold on the plan. Unlike past allocated...
Gov. Ivey bans use of TikTok on state devices, network

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has prohibited the use of TikTok on all state IT infrastructure, according to a memo released Dec. 12. This decision follows the recent national security concerns over the popular video sharing app. “Protecting the state of Alabama and our citizens’ right to privacy is...
ALEA receives grant money to keep highways safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers might have noticed an increase in state troopers on the highway this year. That’s because ALEA received grant money from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to help keep Alabama highways safe. ALEA was awarded $1.54 million...
ADPH teaching infant sleep education to bring down state SIDS percentage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, is the third leading cause of infant death in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. They say it ranks behind “congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities” coming in at number one and “disorders related to short gestation and low birth weight” coming in at number two.
End of the Trail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All good things must come to an end and so it is with our regular weekly visits called Absolutely Alabama, but after more than a quarter century of introducing you to the people and places in our state, we take one last look back. We’ve packed...
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FIRST ALERT: Widespread, heavy rainfall possible on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows some stubborn clouds refusing to budge over central Alabama tonight. We will still see off-and-on mist and patchy drizzle overnight with areas of fog developing by morning. Temperatures will start off in the low 50s tomorrow morning and stick around 60 for the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will stay around 20-30% accounting for isolated showers and periods of mist and drizzle. Ahead of the storm system arriving, breezy conditions will kick-in with winds shifting to out of the east-southeast at 10-15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH possible.
