Harrisburg, PA

The Independent

Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering

After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump Might Have to Face His Worst Nightmare—a D.C. Jury

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday, under the direction of newly appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith, argued to the 11th Circuit Court that they should immediately shut down the Special Master process created by Judge Aileen Cannon. Under that process, former President Donald Trump has the opportunity to challenge the search warrant...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Manhattan District Attorney Hires Former DOJ Official to Take on Trump Case

Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg tapped a former DOJ official on Monday to lead the city’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump, probing whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Matthew Colangelo, who acted as third in command at the Justice Department and previously worked in the Obama administration as a Labor Department official, has his own experience investigating the House-impeached president, having led and overseen the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and various lawsuits against his administration over immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. Colangelo was also behind the lawsuit that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement announcing Colangelo’s hire.
MANHATTAN, NY
WCBD Count on 2

Russell Laffitte found guilty in federal trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and accused accomplice of Alex Murdaugh, was found guilty in a downtown Charleston courtroom on Tuesday. Laffitte was found guilty on all six of the following counts: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud Bank fraud Wire Fraud Misapplication of bank […]
CHARLESTON, SC

