Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Related
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.
Special Election set for Jan. 31 in 27th Senatorial District
WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Thursday signed a writ declaring a special election to replace Sen. John Gordner, whose term was
Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering
After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
US Attorney's Office and FBI unseals indictment against 14 gang members
U.S. Attorneys in New York unsealed a 10-count indictment against 14 members of the Young Gunnaz Gang for racketeering and drug distribution.
Florida appeals court directs Flynn to testify before Fulton grand jury
A Florida appeals court on Tuesday cleared the way for Michael Flynn, former President Donald Trump’s onetime national security adviser, to testify before a Fulton County special grand jury later this week.
Daily Beast
Trump Might Have to Face His Worst Nightmare—a D.C. Jury
Federal prosecutors on Tuesday, under the direction of newly appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith, argued to the 11th Circuit Court that they should immediately shut down the Special Master process created by Judge Aileen Cannon. Under that process, former President Donald Trump has the opportunity to challenge the search warrant...
Nonbinary Biden official Sam Brinton accused of grand larceny amid separate theft charges
Sam Brinton, the nonbinary Energy Department official who leads nuclear waste policy, was charged with grand larceny of an item valued between $1,200 and $5,000 this week.
2 lawyers, former US attorney to probe University of Virginia shooting
Two lawyers and a former U.S. attorney have been chosen to conduct an external review of the shooting that killed three University of Virginia students.
Manhattan District Attorney Hires Former DOJ Official to Take on Trump Case
Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg tapped a former DOJ official on Monday to lead the city’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump, probing whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Matthew Colangelo, who acted as third in command at the Justice Department and previously worked in the Obama administration as a Labor Department official, has his own experience investigating the House-impeached president, having led and overseen the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and various lawsuits against his administration over immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. Colangelo was also behind the lawsuit that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement announcing Colangelo’s hire.
DOJ subpoenas state election officials for Trump documents
The requests are the first known subpoenas by Smith, who was named last month as special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
US sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border
PHOENIX — (AP) — The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before...
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)
Mayor Jim Kenney and Texas migrantsPhoto byTwitter. Texas has been flooded with migrants crossing its border with Mexico as migrants were seeking asylum. Republican Governor Greg Abbott asked for support from Democratic President Joe Biden but his call was unanswered. So, Abbott took action.
US court appears inclined to end special master review of Trump papers
Materials seized from Mar-a-Lago could be made available to justice department for ex-president’s criminal investigation
Reidsville man who said Trump inspired him to invade Capitol granted leniency
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – A Reidsville man who had pleaded guilty for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and asked the court for leniency saw his wish granted on Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta for the District of Columbia sentenced Matthew Mark Wood to 3 years of […]
Russell Laffitte found guilty in federal trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and accused accomplice of Alex Murdaugh, was found guilty in a downtown Charleston courtroom on Tuesday. Laffitte was found guilty on all six of the following counts: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud Bank fraud Wire Fraud Misapplication of bank […]
'Don't Say Gay' Lawmaker Resigns Day After COVID Relief Fraud Charges
Joe Harding, a Republican Florida state representative, was indicted on federal wire fraud charges Wednesday.
Second Oath Keepers sedition trial presents new challenges for prosecutors
One week after the historic seditious conspiracy conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, federal prosecutors will try to once again prove that other members of the far-right militia were planning to violently stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election.
CNBC
Federal prosecutors ask judge to postpone SEC case in alleged New Jersey deli stock fraud
New Jersey federal prosecutors asked a judge to postpone the Security and Exchange Commission's civil case against the suspects behind the $100 million New Jersey deli. There is substantial overlap with the SEC's case and the ongoing criminal matter, prosecutors argued. The move comes ahead of a Dec. 14 procedural...
Comments / 1