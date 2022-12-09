ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Former owner of Maine home health care company pleads guilty in NH to false record charges

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A South Berwick man was sentenced to 12 months in a New Hampshire jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to presenting false records. Michael A. Maggiacomo, 52, the former owner of home health care company Alerion Home Care and Wellness Solutions, entered the plea in Merrimack County Superior Court, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a release.
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
wabi.tv

Maine getting tens of millions of dollars from opioid settlement

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is getting tens of millions of dollars as part of a new multistate settlement with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens as part of investigations and lawsuits against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis. Under the new settlement announced Monday, CVS is...
AUGUSTA, ME
mainebiz.biz

Governor's awards cite 4 Maine businesses for ‘excellence’

Four Maine companies in sectors from seaweed to solar are winners of the 2022 Governor's Awards for Business Excellence. The honorees were recognized at a Monday ceremony at the Blaine House in Augusta. Two of the winners are led by Mainebiz Next awards alumni — Atlantic Sea Farms, led by...
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is The State Capitol of Maine?

Augusta eventually became the site of the state's capital and was chosen because of its central location. The town was already on the navigable Kennebec River, and the Canibas Indians had built a trading post near the fort. They donated land for the new state house, which was deeded to the state for $10.
AUGUSTA, ME
mainebiz.biz

With new space in Winslow, Maine Crisp brings in new CEO

A Winslow maker of gluten-free homemade crackers, Maine Crisp Co., has named new CEO. Lewis Goldstein, who has worked with brands like Sam Adams, Snapple, Kiss My Face (a clean and vegan personal care company) and Organic Valley, takes over the top leadership spot at the growing snack-food company. Maine...
WINSLOW, ME
WMTW

Know the difference: Flu, COVID-19, RSV

Health care systems across Maine and the U.S. have been bracing for a tri-demic this holiday season between the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19. All three viruses have similarities but they also have differences. WMTW spoke with Dr. Jeffrey Badillo of Northern Light Mercy Walk-in Care in Yarmouth about what you should know and look out for.
YARMOUTH, ME
ngxchange.org

An open letter in response to the swastika incident

As residents of New Gloucester, we are saddened and appalled to hear of an antisemitic symbol being displayed in our town. We condemn all acts of intolerance and we will not waver in our support for our neighbors targeted by hateful symbols. As community members, we strive to create an...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine

Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

No Injuries in Wiscasset Fire

Everyone was able to exit safely, including some pet birds, from a suspected furnace fire at 288 Birch Point Road in Wiscasset on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The blaze started in the furnace closet and spread to the roof of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Wiscasset Fire Department Capt. Steven Smith.
WISCASSET, ME
ngxchange.org

Valerie Edith Clement, 65

Oxford – Valerie Edith Clement (Lowe), 65, of Oxford passed peacefully on December 5th, while bravely battling cancer, in the care of hospice. She was born February 15th, 1957, to Roy and Edith Lowe, raised with her two brothers in New Gloucester, ME. She was a loving mother and proud grandmother. She enjoyed spending time watching the birds from her front porch, reading a good book and challenging friends and family to games of Scrabble!
OXFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

75 years of history along the Maine Turnpike

PORTLAND, Maine — It was only the country’s second superhighway when it was built, and on Dec. 13 the Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old. Hundreds of Mainers worked to cut down trees, design, and build a highway system from Kittery to Portland, then later to Augusta. Thousands more have spent careers maintaining it and collecting the tolls that keep it running.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

1 person killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in Dover

DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. The northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike northbound was fully closed, and one southbound lane was shut down after the crash between exits 6 and 7.
DOVER, NH

