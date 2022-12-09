ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Sweeney
5d ago

I hate this idea. I worry that feee means putting these trusting animals into the wrong hands.

Noncentz
4d ago

Maybe of OC Animal Care didn't retain their ridiculous appointment-only policy after the plandemic lockdowns they won't kill so many discarded pets and wouldn't have to give more away for free? That they charge a few bucks isn't the problem. That you can only meet one animal per trip to decide whether it fits into your family is.

fullertonobserver.com

OC Animal Care has waived Adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout December 2022

OC Animal Care is making the holidays FURRY & BRIGHT with waived adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout the month of December 2022. With the goal of helping furry friends find a home for the holidays, those adopting dogs 25 pounds and over will have their adoption fee waived, which includes microchipping, vaccinations, spaying or neutering and an anti-parasite treatment. Waived adoption fees do not include licensing fees or puppies six months of age or younger.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fatherly

A 6-Year-Old Girl Asked For A Government-Official Pet "Unicorn License" And Her Dream Came True

Madeline is a six-year-old girl living in Los Angeles — and recently, she found a solution to her unique problem. The little girl wanted to be able to keep a pet unicorn in her backyard (as one does), but she also likes following rules. So, she wrote to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to ask for approval to have a pet unicorn live in her backyard. Luckily, the officials gave her permission.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Witnesses spot Santa Claus surfing along LA-area beach

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Once a year, Derek Levy dons a specially made “Santa wetsuit” along with a gray beard and hat to surf the waves at Manhattan Beach. Children flock to him to tell him what they want for Christmas. “This is the spirit of Christmas,”...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

PEANUTS Fans, See OC's Beloved ‘Snoopy House' for Free

Breaking into an impromptu "Linus & Lucy" dance at the notion that a merry Costa Mesa-based display is returning for a wonderful week of whimsy, joy, and beagle-tastic bliss?. We're about to shimmy, Snoopy-style, thanks to the fact that a homegrown PEANUTS-themed event is making its annual return. It's the...
COSTA MESA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Wildlife officials capture famed P-22 mountain lion

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 was captured Monday in the backyard of a Los Feliz home, with state and federal wildlife experts planning to evaluate the big cat's health in the wake of several recent attacks on pet dogs. The California Department of Fish...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Large crowd enjoys Fontana Christmas Parade; see photos

Large crowds enjoyed the Christmas Parade and the Festival of Winter in downtown Fontana on Dec. 10. On a cool but sunny morning, thousands of residents lined the streets to watch the parade, which was organized by the Exchange Club of Fontana. Several marching bands, dance groups, car clubs, sports...
FONTANA, CA
montanaoutdoor.com

Unexpected visitor at shopping center

When you go shopping, the last thing you expect is to be confronted by in a store is a mountain lion. Check out this footage taken at a shopping center in California this spring. Here is the caption:. A mountain lion entered a building in Irvine, where it was tranquilized...
IRVINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet

Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

From homeless to Amazon executive: David Ambroz shares his story

David Ambroz experienced homelessness throughout most of his childhood. Born in New York City, his mother suffered from mental illness and was not properly equipped to raise him or his siblings. Ambroz says he spent most of his time starving and freezing on the streets of Manhattan, surviving on old pizza crusts and sugar packets with few people offering him help or support.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in Los Feliz backyard

After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials have captured the famed mountain lion, P-22.Authorities captured P-22 in a Los Feliz backyard, according to the homeowner. She said that Wildlife officials came to her doorstep at 10:45 a.m. and informed her that a lion was in her backyard. Officials told her that P-22 was in her backyard since Sunday night.She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline. The homeowner said she watched the officials carry P-22 and reportedly took him to a zoo."We were able to get...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
HESPERIA, CA

