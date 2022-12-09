Read full article on original website
Pat Sweeney
5d ago
I hate this idea. I worry that feee means putting these trusting animals into the wrong hands.
Reply(1)
6
Noncentz
4d ago
Maybe of OC Animal Care didn't retain their ridiculous appointment-only policy after the plandemic lockdowns they won't kill so many discarded pets and wouldn't have to give more away for free? That they charge a few bucks isn't the problem. That you can only meet one animal per trip to decide whether it fits into your family is.
Reply(1)
2
Related
fullertonobserver.com
OC Animal Care has waived Adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout December 2022
OC Animal Care is making the holidays FURRY & BRIGHT with waived adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout the month of December 2022. With the goal of helping furry friends find a home for the holidays, those adopting dogs 25 pounds and over will have their adoption fee waived, which includes microchipping, vaccinations, spaying or neutering and an anti-parasite treatment. Waived adoption fees do not include licensing fees or puppies six months of age or younger.
A 6-Year-Old Girl Asked For A Government-Official Pet "Unicorn License" And Her Dream Came True
Madeline is a six-year-old girl living in Los Angeles — and recently, she found a solution to her unique problem. The little girl wanted to be able to keep a pet unicorn in her backyard (as one does), but she also likes following rules. So, she wrote to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to ask for approval to have a pet unicorn live in her backyard. Luckily, the officials gave her permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Witnesses spot Santa Claus surfing along LA-area beach
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Once a year, Derek Levy dons a specially made “Santa wetsuit” along with a gray beard and hat to surf the waves at Manhattan Beach. Children flock to him to tell him what they want for Christmas. “This is the spirit of Christmas,”...
spectrumnews1.com
Drive-thru food distribution center becomes haven for hundreds of families
SANTA ANA, Calif. — The Director of Food Distribution Center at Catholic Charities in Santa Ana, Michael Tijerino, said he and 20 volunteers provide food assistance to families three times a week, with December being their busiest time of the year. About 30% of the families coming for food...
fox10phoenix.com
Robbie has been living in a dog shelter for 9 years. Can you give him a home?
ROSELLE, Illinois - For 9 years, Robbie the dog has known only the walls of an animal shelter in suburban Chicago, but there's hope that this year, he could spend Christmas in a real home. Robbie was rescued by the nonprofit Pets and Vets USA in 2014, hours before he...
NBC Los Angeles
PEANUTS Fans, See OC's Beloved ‘Snoopy House' for Free
Breaking into an impromptu "Linus & Lucy" dance at the notion that a merry Costa Mesa-based display is returning for a wonderful week of whimsy, joy, and beagle-tastic bliss?. We're about to shimmy, Snoopy-style, thanks to the fact that a homegrown PEANUTS-themed event is making its annual return. It's the...
spectrumnews1.com
Wildlife officials capture famed P-22 mountain lion
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 was captured Monday in the backyard of a Los Feliz home, with state and federal wildlife experts planning to evaluate the big cat's health in the wake of several recent attacks on pet dogs. The California Department of Fish...
Fontana Herald News
Large crowd enjoys Fontana Christmas Parade; see photos
Large crowds enjoyed the Christmas Parade and the Festival of Winter in downtown Fontana on Dec. 10. On a cool but sunny morning, thousands of residents lined the streets to watch the parade, which was organized by the Exchange Club of Fontana. Several marching bands, dance groups, car clubs, sports...
NBC San Diego
The Queen Mary Will Reopen to Visitors With Free ‘Thank You' Tours
When facing any challenge, be it large or small, we do sometimes wonder if we will sink or float. And, if things are especially auspicious, if we will sail into a brighter future. That last option is always the option we want, of course, in pretty much every case we...
montanaoutdoor.com
Unexpected visitor at shopping center
When you go shopping, the last thing you expect is to be confronted by in a store is a mountain lion. Check out this footage taken at a shopping center in California this spring. Here is the caption:. A mountain lion entered a building in Irvine, where it was tranquilized...
Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley
The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana family sets up huge holiday display and will hold special event on Dec. 16
Looking at large-scale Christmas decorations is a favorite pastime for local residents each year, and one particular Fontana household is making spirits bright with its grand display — and with a special event for the community. Bruce and Blanca Ashton have created an elaborate holiday scene in their front...
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
Dog owner fights off attack on pet by mountain lion P-22 in Silver Lake
A mountain lion believed to be the famous P-22 attacked and injured a small dog in Silver Lake until he was scared off by the pet's owner.
theeastsiderla.com
Actor claims Echo Park restaurant worker told him and same-sex date, 'We don't allow your behavior'
Echo Park -- An Instagram post has ignited a reaction against El Compadre after a same-sex couple at the Mexican restaurant claim they were told, “We don’t allow your behavior here.”. Actor and comedian Drew Droege posted Tuesday that he and his date were finishing drinks and kissing...
Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet
Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
spectrumnews1.com
From homeless to Amazon executive: David Ambroz shares his story
David Ambroz experienced homelessness throughout most of his childhood. Born in New York City, his mother suffered from mental illness and was not properly equipped to raise him or his siblings. Ambroz says he spent most of his time starving and freezing on the streets of Manhattan, surviving on old pizza crusts and sugar packets with few people offering him help or support.
Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in Los Feliz backyard
After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials have captured the famed mountain lion, P-22.Authorities captured P-22 in a Los Feliz backyard, according to the homeowner. She said that Wildlife officials came to her doorstep at 10:45 a.m. and informed her that a lion was in her backyard. Officials told her that P-22 was in her backyard since Sunday night.She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline. The homeowner said she watched the officials carry P-22 and reportedly took him to a zoo."We were able to get...
vvng.com
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
Comments / 7