Lafayette Fire Department responds to fire in 100 block of Street of Love

Lafayette firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Street of Love.

Officials said emergency crews responded at 9:35 am to a 911 call that the exterior of the home was on fire. When firefighters arrived , flames were spreading to the front porch and attic of the home.

According to Alton Trahan of the Lafayette Fire Department, the fire is out and there are moderate damages to the structure and no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.