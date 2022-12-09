ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

newsnationnow.com

Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe

(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
MOSCOW, ID
Court TV

Forensic DNA expert discusses Idaho student killings

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — There’s no suspect and no murder weapon in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow and that has some people wondering, “What’s left at the crime scene?”. The answer is likely a lot if police have DNA evidence, which...
MOSCOW, ID
wufe967.com

Idaho investigators focus on video, Hyundai Elantra in college murders probe

Idaho investigators are canvassing the small town of Moscow for surveillance footage, as they urge the public to continue coming forward with tips about a white Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus rental home when four University of Idaho students were murdered. Six hours of footage was pulled from...
MOSCOW, ID
southarkansassun.com

Moscow Police Are Looking for a White Car Near King Road Home In Relation to the University of Idaho Killings

Police are investigating the brutal stabbing death incidents that happen to four college students of the University of Idaho on Nov.13 in King Road Residence located in Moscow, Idaho. Police are still looking for more information about the white car sedan that was reportedly spotted near the crime scene that police believe to be an important piece related to the case.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

MPD Warns Against Rumors & Speculation Regarding Murders (Listen)

MOSCOW, ID – One month after the murders of four University of Idaho students took place, investigators continue to piece together what happened in the hours leading up to the crime in order to determine who is responsible. This, while asking the public to stay focused on the official facts released by the Moscow Police Department. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were murdered on the second and third floors of a residence in the 1100 block of King Road in the early morning hours of November 13th. No suspect has been identified.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped

(NewsNation) — Almost a month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect. The lack of information has some living in fear since a brutal killer is on the loose and...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow PD believes white vehicle they’re looking for was in the area during murders

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department believes the white car they are looking for has key information regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students just over a month ago. In a Youtube video posted on the Moscow Police Youtube page, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said he believes through their investigation, a white Hyundai Elantra was in...
MOSCOW, ID
nwsportsmanmag.com

Another Washington Wolf Killed By A Cougar

Cougars bagged another Washington wolf, this one a member of the border-straddling Grouse Flats Pack of Asotin County. WDFW reports the wild canid was found dead in Oregon last month and subsequent investigation by ODFW staffers determined it had been killed by a big cat. Even as the Grouse Flats...
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘A horrible tragedy’: Attorney of victim’s family asks police for accountability in murder investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Tuesday marks one month since Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus. The community is looking for answers on the crime, searching for justice in what was a terrible tragedy. Shanon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family, is one of those people searching for those answers....
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID
