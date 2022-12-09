Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in Idaho Found With Items Stolen out of Cars From Moscow to Seattle
NEW MEADOWS - Deputies in Idaho's Adams County encountered 36-year-old Donnell Johnson during a traffic stop near New Meadows on Thursday, December 8. He was accompanied by a 16-year-old juvenile. Johnson was found to have a felony warrant in Florida for Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing or...
Idaho Murders Update: Police Urge People To Walk in Groups for Safety
A lack of clues into the case of the four murdered students has sparked fear and concern within the Moscow community.
newsnationnow.com
Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe
(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
Court TV
Forensic DNA expert discusses Idaho student killings
BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — There’s no suspect and no murder weapon in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow and that has some people wondering, “What’s left at the crime scene?”. The answer is likely a lot if police have DNA evidence, which...
Idaho Murders Updates: Goncalves Family Hires Attorney
One month after four students were murdered, police have yet to name a suspect or motive.
Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner
Idaho investigators bagged the hands of four students killed in their home off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 in an effort to preserve evidence.
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time.
KLEWTV
VIDEO: Moscow Police Captain describes reaction to initial homicide call
Moscow Police Department released a video conducted by the department on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Captain Roger Lanier describes his reaction to receiving the initial call that four University of Idaho students had been murdered.
Idaho Murders Update as 50 Search Warrants Obtained in Investigation
The Latah County Prosecutor's Office said it's working with investigators "as a team" on the case of the four murdered college students.
wufe967.com
Idaho investigators focus on video, Hyundai Elantra in college murders probe
Idaho investigators are canvassing the small town of Moscow for surveillance footage, as they urge the public to continue coming forward with tips about a white Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus rental home when four University of Idaho students were murdered. Six hours of footage was pulled from...
southarkansassun.com
Moscow Police Are Looking for a White Car Near King Road Home In Relation to the University of Idaho Killings
Police are investigating the brutal stabbing death incidents that happen to four college students of the University of Idaho on Nov.13 in King Road Residence located in Moscow, Idaho. Police are still looking for more information about the white car sedan that was reportedly spotted near the crime scene that police believe to be an important piece related to the case.
Idaho student murders: All the clues, evidence, and unanswered questions one month after vicious killings
The case surrounding the murders of four University of Idaho students is marked by several missing details, including a suspect and a weapon.
koze.com
MPD Warns Against Rumors & Speculation Regarding Murders (Listen)
MOSCOW, ID – One month after the murders of four University of Idaho students took place, investigators continue to piece together what happened in the hours leading up to the crime in order to determine who is responsible. This, while asking the public to stay focused on the official facts released by the Moscow Police Department. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were murdered on the second and third floors of a residence in the 1100 block of King Road in the early morning hours of November 13th. No suspect has been identified.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped
(NewsNation) — Almost a month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect. The lack of information has some living in fear since a brutal killer is on the loose and...
Moscow PD believes white vehicle they’re looking for was in the area during murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department believes the white car they are looking for has key information regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students just over a month ago. In a Youtube video posted on the Moscow Police Youtube page, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said he believes through their investigation, a white Hyundai Elantra was in...
Idaho stabbings rock campus a decade after deadly romance between professor and student
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered in an off-campus rental in the early morning hours of November 13, police if Moscow, Idaho said.
fox56news.com
Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on Idaho killings | NewsNation Prime
Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on new developments in the tragic killings of four University of Idaho students. Read more here: https://trib.al/tX7udBz #Idaho #College #Killings. Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on …. Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on new developments in the tragic...
nwsportsmanmag.com
‘A horrible tragedy’: Attorney of victim’s family asks police for accountability in murder investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Tuesday marks one month since Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus. The community is looking for answers on the crime, searching for justice in what was a terrible tragedy. Shanon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family, is one of those people searching for those answers....
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
