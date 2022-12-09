Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Were getting new details about the incident that caused an hours-long standoff at the Snohomish County Courthouse earlier this week. David Hsu brought six guns and hundreds of rounds of ammo into the courthouse in Everett.
One twin arrested as Lacey police seek second twin brother wanted for murder
The suspects wanted in the death of a Kenmore man are twin brothers, according to the Lacey Police Department. At about 9:26 p.m. on Aug. 30, officers with the Lacey Police Department responded to a report of a physical disturbance at a hotel in the 100 block of College Street Southeast.
q13fox.com
Chronicle
Seattle Police Arrest Prolific Taggers Who Caused Over $300K in Damage, Prosecutors Say
Seattle police last week arrested two prolific graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage citywide, according to prosecutors. Casey Cain, 36, and Jose Betancourth, 37, were charged Monday with first-degree malicious mischief after they were found late Dec. 7 in paint-splattered clothing as they emerged from behind a Capitol Hill apartment building where police located wet graffiti and paint buckets, say the charges.
Police investigating after man found shot, killed in parking lot of Everett apartment complex
EVERETT, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Everett early Wednesday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments at 2 West Casino Rd. Upon arriving at the scene,...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County investigating death of jail inmate booked on Edmonds assault charge
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit is investigating the death of a 32-year-old jail inmate who was found unresponsive in the Snohomish County Jail around 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The inmate had been booked into the jail Dec.10 on a fourth-degree assault charge out of the...
q13fox.com
Finger-pointing during closing arguments in criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff
TACOMA, Wash. - Closing arguments finished on Tuesday in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. The sheriff was accused of falsely reporting that a newspaper carrier was threatening to kill him during an incident in January 2021. Jury deliberation will begin on Wednesday to reach a verdict...
19-year-old man shot in Parkland road rage incident
A teen was shot during a road rage incident in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:51 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported that he had been shot in the 1900 block of 112th Street East in Parkland. Deputies responded to the scene and...
q13fox.com
q13fox.com
wa.gov
WSP Arrested Suspect in Hit and Run Fatality Collision on state Route 99
EVERETT, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives arrested a 50-year-old Everett man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run fatality collision that occurred on state Route 99 on Saturday, Dec. 3. Detectives were able to positively identify the man and take him into custody today. He was booked into Snohomish...
Two suspects arrested after attempted ATM theft at Port Orchard bank
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Two Port Orchard residents suspected of attempting to rip out an ATM with a tow truck were arrested early Monday morning, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in progress at a Chase bank on Southeast...
Snohomish County jail inmate dies in detox housing module
An inmate in the Snohomish County jail died on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The 32-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive inside a single occupancy cell around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The man had been housed in the men’s detox housing module. Deputies were conducting...
Bellingham woman arrested for setting fire to her own apartment, threatening to kill family
Dozens of people live in the apartment complex where the fire was started and three apartments, occupied by four people, are in the same building.
q13fox.com
Docs: Man entered Snohomish Co. Courthouse with multiple guns to get custody of his daughter
EVERETT, Wash. - Bail has been set at $1 million for the man who entered the Snohomish County Courthouse on Monday with multiple firearms, causing an hours-long lockdown and standoff with police. According to court documents, 32-year-old David Hsu entered the courthouse and demanded to speak with judges and the...
Lummi Nation Police issue alert for this teen last seen in Bellingham
The state’s first-in-the-nation statewide alert system for missing Indigenous people was signed into law March 31 by Gov. Jay Inslee.
My Clallam County
Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons
PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
q13fox.com
Docs: Mother, boyfriend facing murder charges after 4-year-old dies from apparent blunt force trauma
SEATTLE - A mother and her boyfriend are being held for second-degree murder after the woman's 4-year-old child was found dead, likely due to blunt force trauma, according to court documents. On Dec. 11, first responders were called to a home in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood for reports of an...
