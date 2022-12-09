Read full article on original website
Related
New York StateWide Senior Action Council (www.nysenior.org) Announces It's Medicare Fraud of the Month for December: Ending Medical Debt for Seniors
ALBANY, N.Y. , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York StateWide Senior Action Council. (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in. today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for December; Ending Medical Debt for Seniors. The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component...
Nearly 400K Californians eligible for medical insurance through free service
Hundreds of thousands of Californians are now eligible for medical insurance through the free service Covered California under the Affordable Care Act.
healthcare Californians able to enroll in more affordable health insurance
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) SACRAMENTO >> A new federal rule took effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a more-affordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.
“This vote was cast before these members ever stepped into this room” – Trial attorneys fail to slow advance of insurance reform bill during special session
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature's latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two. Senate. committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, an effort...
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Protect Victims of Hate Crimes from Being Mistreated by Insurance Companies
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) today signed legislation (S.7658-B/A.8869-B) that protects victims of hate crimes from being mistreated by insurance companies. The new law prohibits insurers from canceling insurance, raising premiums, refusing to issue a policy or refusing to renew a policy solely on the basis that one or more claims have been made for a loss that is a result of a hate crime. This new law will apply to individuals, religious organizations, or nonprofits organized and operated for religious, charitable or educational purposes.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arraignment of San Diego-Based Travel Agent for Embezzling Funds from School Trips Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.
Sunshine Health and United HomeCare Join Forces to Address Home Health Labor Shortage in South Florida
PRNewswire/ -- is partnering with United HomeCare® (UHC) to recruit and train home health aides in. to ensure people have the community supports and services they need to retain as much independence and quality of life as possible. Staffing in home care agencies was difficult prior to the COVID-19...
California Files Appeal to Stop Albertsons from Paying $4 Billion in Dividends
The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington DC, on Tuesday said they would appeal a federal court’s refusal to temporarily prevent Albertsons Companies, which is being purchased by rival Kroger, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. The dividend is currently on hold by the order of...
Florida lawmakers convene special session to fix state's property insurance crisis
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The special legislative session to fix the state's property insurance crisis is now underway. So, when will the proposed changes impact homeowners - and how?. Insurance experts say if these changes become law, it'll be the most significant reform...
Colo. Division of Insurance Asks Insurers to Extend ALE Coverage Beyond 12 Months for Marshall Fire Survivors
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies. , issued an open letter to the homeowners' insurance companies with policyholders in the Marshall Fire area. The letter requests that insurers extend additional living expenses (ALE) coverage in homeowners' policies if the policy had a minimum of 12 months of coverage. These are the expenses people have when they can't live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live and the other necessities of life.
californiaglobe.com
Assemblyman Fong Brings Back Bill to Suspend Gas Taxes for One Year
Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) brought back Assembly Bill proposals earlier this month to temporarily suspend the California state gas taxes for an entire year. Assembly Bill 53 and Assembly Bill X1-2, both authored by Fong, would not only suspend the gas tax for a year, but they would require gas stations to carry over all tax savings directly to the consumer as well as put what the gas tax savings was compared to if the tax had been applied to on the receipt. According to the bills, all projects that the gas tax currently funds, such as bridge and street repair, transportation infrastructure maintenance, and other transportation needs, would subsequently be paid for by the state’s general fund until the end of the gas tax break.
Is California Releasing Relief Payments To All LGBTQ Residents Very Soon?
The City of San Francisco started a guaranteed income program for its transgender people in November, sparking suspicions that the state of California may create a statewide stimulus check for all LGBTQ individuals.
same-sex marriage ‘Country has caught up with California’
Daily Democrat (Woodland, CA) SACRAMENTO >> More than 18 years after defied federal law by issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples as. is on the cusp of signing legislation that ensures gay marriages are recognized by the federal government and in every state in the nation. When he signs the...
As Numbers of California Homeless Rise, Medi-Cal Funds Street Medicine Teams
Living on the streets of California is a deadly affair. The life expectancy of an unsheltered person is 50, according to national estimates, nearly 30 years less than that of the average Californian. As homelessness spirals out of control throughout the state, so too do deaths on the street, but...
AmeriHealth Caritas Contracts with Baptist Health South Florida to Serve AmeriHealth Caritas NextSM Health Insurance Marketplace® Members in Florida
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that. AmeriHealth Caritas Next Health Insurance Marketplace. members will have access to Baptist Health South Florida’s 12 hospitals, more than 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities, and physician...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General With San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Announce Results of Operation Home for the Holidays
December 11, 2022 - SAN DIEGO – As part of a joint investigation through the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF), California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced. the results of Operation Home for the Holidays. The annual, multi-jurisdictional operation, which concluded on Wednesday, works to combat human...
After Congress extends subsidies, officials urge Nevadans to get health insurance
Nevada Independent, The (Las Vegas, NV) State officials are urging Nevadans to take advantage of low-cost health insurance plans available on the marketplace created through Obamacare, touting a multi-year extension of government subsidies approved over the summer through the Inflation Reduction Act. The American Rescue Plan approved in 2021 extended...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Investigation after toddler walks out of daycare, CA Dept. of Finance cybersecurity threat, rain & snow totals
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Property insurance legislative special session opens with hundreds of millions of dollars in relief at stake; will trial lawyers take on the chin?
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Insurers and the larger business community would get virtually everything they want under legislation proposed for the Legislature's special session on that topic. Trial attorneys would likely take it on the chin, as lawmakers convene Monday in the Florida Capitol. That includes repeal of...
KQED
'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons
Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 incarcerated people, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0