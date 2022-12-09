ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York StateWide Senior Action Council (www.nysenior.org) Announces It's Medicare Fraud of the Month for December: Ending Medical Debt for Seniors

ALBANY, N.Y. , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York StateWide Senior Action Council. (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in. today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for December; Ending Medical Debt for Seniors. The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component...
healthcare Californians able to enroll in more affordable health insurance

Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) SACRAMENTO >> A new federal rule took effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a more-affordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.
“This vote was cast before these members ever stepped into this room” – Trial attorneys fail to slow advance of insurance reform bill during special session

Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature's latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two. Senate. committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, an effort...
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Protect Victims of Hate Crimes from Being Mistreated by Insurance Companies

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) today signed legislation (S.7658-B/A.8869-B) that protects victims of hate crimes from being mistreated by insurance companies. The new law prohibits insurers from canceling insurance, raising premiums, refusing to issue a policy or refusing to renew a policy solely on the basis that one or more claims have been made for a loss that is a result of a hate crime. This new law will apply to individuals, religious organizations, or nonprofits organized and operated for religious, charitable or educational purposes.
California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arraignment of San Diego-Based Travel Agent for Embezzling Funds from School Trips Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.
Colo. Division of Insurance Asks Insurers to Extend ALE Coverage Beyond 12 Months for Marshall Fire Survivors

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies. , issued an open letter to the homeowners' insurance companies with policyholders in the Marshall Fire area. The letter requests that insurers extend additional living expenses (ALE) coverage in homeowners' policies if the policy had a minimum of 12 months of coverage. These are the expenses people have when they can't live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live and the other necessities of life.
Assemblyman Fong Brings Back Bill to Suspend Gas Taxes for One Year

Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) brought back Assembly Bill proposals earlier this month to temporarily suspend the California state gas taxes for an entire year. Assembly Bill 53 and Assembly Bill X1-2, both authored by Fong, would not only suspend the gas tax for a year, but they would require gas stations to carry over all tax savings directly to the consumer as well as put what the gas tax savings was compared to if the tax had been applied to on the receipt. According to the bills, all projects that the gas tax currently funds, such as bridge and street repair, transportation infrastructure maintenance, and other transportation needs, would subsequently be paid for by the state’s general fund until the end of the gas tax break.
AmeriHealth Caritas Contracts with Baptist Health South Florida to Serve AmeriHealth Caritas NextSM Health Insurance Marketplace® Members in Florida

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that. AmeriHealth Caritas Next Health Insurance Marketplace. members will have access to Baptist Health South Florida’s 12 hospitals, more than 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities, and physician...
Property insurance legislative special session opens with hundreds of millions of dollars in relief at stake; will trial lawyers take on the chin?

Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Insurers and the larger business community would get virtually everything they want under legislation proposed for the Legislature's special session on that topic. Trial attorneys would likely take it on the chin, as lawmakers convene Monday in the Florida Capitol. That includes repeal of...
'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons

Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 incarcerated people, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
