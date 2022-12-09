Read full article on original website
IGN
Brawlhalla - Official Tezca Launch Trailer
Brawlhalla is an epic free-to-play platform fighting game. Tezca the Luchador joins the fight with his Battle Boots: a brand-new high mobility Weapon for stringing together multiple attacks. Tezca is available to use now in Brawlhalla available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Mac, and PC.
IGN
Abyss World - Exclusive Unreal Engine 5 Trailer
Check out the trailer for third-person ARPG, Abyss World. In this upcoming Unreal Engine 5 game, players explore a dangerous kingdom, take on challenging enemies in its underworld, and unravel the region's secrets. This trailer gives us a good look at a variety of environments as well as a peek at some of the fearsome foes you encounter on your travels.
IGN
Panda Punch - Official Teaser Trailer
Panda Punch is a new platformer puzzle game. Control Zeep, a red panda tasked with saving the world from evil alien robots. Solve puzzles, collect coins, and defeat bosses throughout the 58 levels in the game. Panda Punch is releasing on December 16, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Process of Elimination - Official Story Trailer
Get another look at the characters and learn more about the story of Process of Elimination in this new trailer for the game. In Process of Elimination, 14 detectives have gathered to stop a heinous killer at large. But how do they know who to trust when the killer they seek could be any one of them? The game is afoot in Process of Elimination!
IGN
GTA Online Patch Notes Dec 13: Los Santos Drug Wars
GTA 5 Update 1.64 brings with it the Los Santos Drug Wars, a new two-part story update for GTA Online. Join up with Dax and the rest of the Fooliganz crew in First Dose, a mission to take the Southern San Andreas drug scene by storm. On this page of...
IGN
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Causing Major Performance Issues for Some PC Players
Developer CD Projekt Red just pushed its next-gen update live for The Witcher 3, but the upgrade seems to be doing a bit more harm than good for some PC players. After today's free next-gen update, PC players are reporting significant frame rate drops and bizarre texture and model rendering throughout The Witcher 3. Posts over on The Witcher subreddit commonly reference hardware chugging along, but it doesn't seem like Geralt's adventure is simply fixed by expensive upgrades—plenty of users with high-end graphics cards report the same issues.
IGN
Two Point Campus - Official Winter Update Trailer
Two Point Campus's free Winter update is available now, featuring new items, new costumes, and a new challenge mode. Watch the latest trailer to see what to expect with this festive Winter update for Two Point Campus.
IGN
High on Life: Gameplay of the First Bounty
In High on Life, after Earth is attacked you'll find yourself in the alien city of Blim trying to get your start as a bounty hunter. Here is the first bounty hunt, which takes you to the slums of the city in search of a crime lord named 9-TORG.
IGN
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord - Official Announcement Trailer
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord is a tactical RPG directly connected to the story of Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force. Use terrain, and objects such as rocks, boxes, and grass to your advantage. Strategic positioning on the battlefield can raise your evasiveness, or lower your movement speed, among other effects. Fang and the others run into a mysterious woman named Glace, who has the ability to brainwash other people with her song. Another woman named Fleur joins their party, who also has the power of song. The two are known as Muses, and are able to boost or change other peoples’ abilities with the power of singing.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 17, 2023. A sequel to the acclaimed 2019 game subtitled Fallen Order, Survivor catches up with fiery hero Cal Kestis when he’s a full-blown Jedi Knight. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available in a few editions and comes with a nice little preorder bonus (see it at Amazon). We have full details about the release below.
IGN
God of War Live-Action Series Officially Announced for Prime Video - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
God of War is being adapted into an original series on Prime Video. The live-action God of War series has Rafe Judkins attached as showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby will be on writing duty, as well as executive producing. Cory Barlog, creative director of the original #GodofWar 2018 game will also be heavily involved. As for who will play #Kratos, that’s yet to be seen - but you never know, maybe Chris Judge might be up for it? In other entertainment news, Patty Jenkins is re-enlisting to direct Star Wars Rogue Squadron and new updates on Netflix’s My Hero Academia movie.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Reportedly Offers Sony PlayStation to Add Call of Duty to Its PS plus Subscription Service
Microsoft Xbox continues to struggle with competition regulators from across the world, as it attempts to close the $69 billion acquisition. After facing tough questioning and doubts from the EU and UK regulators, the Redmond-based tech giants now faces a lawsuit from the United States' Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as it believes the acquisition will create a monopoly in the gaming industry.
IGN
Broken Lines - Official Launch Trailer
Broken Lines is a narrative-driven tactical RPG set in the darkest hours of WWII. After crash landing behind enemy lines, a rag-tag group of soldiers must navigate through the war-torn lands of eastern Europe in an alternate version of World War II. Broken Lines is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
How to Get Costly Punch
Costly Punch is widely considered to be the best move in Crisis Core. While it has 38 base damage, this amount increases the more HP you have (with the slight exception of HP Breaks), meaning it can easily exceed 99,999 damage. This page of IGN’s Crisis Core guide details everything you need to know about it, including how it works, and how to get it.
IGN
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - All Places of Power
Having trouble finding all the places of power in The Witcher 3? We’re here to help with footage of every location and how to find them! Whether it be White Orchard, Velen, Novigrad, Skellige, or Toussaint, we’ve got you covered with these handy tips. Make sure to try...
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Patch Notes Reveal Console and PC-Specific Features; All We Know including the Supported Mods
Prior to its release on December 14, CD Projekt RED has unveiled details about the upcoming next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as part of the patch notes. The patch notes reveal a lot of information about the exclusive features that will be a part of the console and PC versions of the title.
IGN
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - Official Trailer #2
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on April 14, 2023. Watch the latest trailer showcasing new features, including NetBattle options for private and public matches, various trade options, and more. Using a unique battle system that combines both action and...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Personalize Your Own Space In the Room of Requirement (Developer Commentary)
Watch as the develepers of Hogwarts Legacy visit the Room of Requirement, an entire space that can be personalized by the player. Also shown is the Vivarium where beasts are cared for.
IGN
The Last Remnants of Asgard - Lake of Nine
Found on the Realm Bridge that leads to Tyr's Temple, this Remnant of Asgard can be found by taking the elevator on the northeastern end of the bridge. After reaching the top of the Realm Bridge, head west toward Tyr's Temple and clear the camp to collect this Remnant!
IGN
Beginner's Guide - Tips and Features
You may be a bit overwhelmed when you first load into High On Life. As an FPS, it throws a lot at you, and some things may be easier to understand than others. In This High On Life Beginner's Guide - Tips and Features, we'll tell you everything you need to know to be the galaxy's most feared bounty hunter and the G3 Cartel's worst nightmare.
