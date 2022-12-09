Some Vallarta supermarket locations to hold free toy drive

Many are struggling to get their children a toy this season. However, those children can get a free toy, treats, and even see Santa at local Vallarta supermarkets.

The toy giveaway will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th.

Three locations in Bakersfield will be participating. Those locations are on East Niles Avenue, South H Street, and Rosedale Highway.

Locations in Arvin and Delano will also be participating.