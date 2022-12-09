ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Some Vallarta supermarket locations to hold free toy drive

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 5 days ago
Many are struggling to get their children a toy this season. However, those children can get a free toy, treats, and even see Santa at local Vallarta supermarkets.

The toy giveaway will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th.

Three locations in Bakersfield will be participating. Those locations are on East Niles Avenue, South H Street, and Rosedale Highway.

Locations in Arvin and Delano will also be participating.

Bakersfield Now

Crash in south Bakersfield sends woman to hospital with major injuries

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash in south Bakersfield that sent a woman to the hospital with major injuries. CHP responded to the crash involving a blue Honda, and a white Ford SUV around 10:20 p.m. on December 11th at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Watts road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
