Williamsburg, VA

Fire breaks out at Homewood Suites on Bypass Road in Williamsburg

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are asking residents and motorists to avoid Bypass Road as crews respond to a fire at a nearby hotel Friday morning.

According to fire officials, the call for the structure fire came in around 10:45 a.m. Friday at Homewood Suites in the 600 block of Bypass Road.

Officials added that the fire occurred from a heating and AC unit inside a room on the 5th floor of the building. The fire was extinguished by sprinklers in the room.

Deputies say several lanes on Bypass Road will be blocked as crews continue to work the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

