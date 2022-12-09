ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, IN

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ByL7F_0jdAihn600

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants.

That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010.

Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state , and according to the list, Mooresville’s own Gray Bros. Cafeteria takes the cake (or pie) for the Hoosier State.

2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022

The cafeteria-style restaurant is known for its weekly specials and massive pie selection. While Richman was there, he sampled their meatloaf and strawberry pie.

Throughout the week, Gray Bros. offers prime rib, beef noodles, fried chicken, and tenderloin. On Wednesday, you can get a free slice of pie!

You can find Gray Bros. at 555 S. Indiana Street in Mooresville. It’s open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays.

Adam Richman hosted “Man v. Food” for four seasons. After his departure from competitive eating, the show came back for its fifth season with new host Casey Webb. Webb has since hosted all of the following seasons. The show aired its 10th season in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 4

Harold Kendall
5d ago

I figured they had been recognized as the highest cost per meal! If you go there to eat, better take your banker with ya! You might need a loan to get out the door! The food is great though!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

A Century of Pride: Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses in Noblesville marks 100 years in business

A local family farm operation in Noblesville is celebrating 100 years in business and looks forward to continued success. Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses, 9555 E. 206th St., was honored by the state of Indiana earlier this year with the Governor’s Century Business Award, which recognizes a company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
worldlandscapearchitect.com

Grand Junction Park and Plaza | Westfield, Indiana | Land Collective

In response to a significant flood event that inundated the town, increased vulnerability from escalating climate change events, and an aspiration for recognition as a design-forward town, the Midwest City of Westfield, Indiana, population 41,000, has overlaid strategic infrastructure with a communal purpose to create a socially-purposeful, environmentally-resilient, and inclusive park focused on human engagement. Grand Junction acknowledges Westfield as a nascent, northern complement to Indiana’s modernist mecca, Columbus, as it resolves flood abatement with riparian corridor reparation and design excellence for a new people-forward park.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

IMPD boosts ranks with transfers from other departments

INDIANAPOLIS — Adam De Both spent more than eight years as a sheriff’s deputy patrolling Bartholomew County after breaking in with the Indiana University Police Department. Now De Both is a patrolman on IMPD’s Southeast District, enticed by better pay and the opportunity to leave Columbus for Indy. “Coming from a smaller agency there are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy food scene: bagels, doughnuts and dim sum

INDIANAPOLIS — Local foodie Jolene Ketzenberger travels around Central Indiana doing restaurant recon to let Indy Now viewers know what’s new. This week, Ketzenberger, of Culinary Crossroads, filled us in on two Indy favorites that are moving, and two new spots on Main Street in Carmel, plus where to find holiday pop-up bars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

'Bob & Tom' comedian 'Donnie Baker' victim of shots fired incident

A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ victim of shots …. A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Braun,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Overview of an Indianapolis Truck Accident Lawsuit

Anyone can get into an accident at any moment on the roadways, but the worst ones to get into are with a big rig. Due to the extensive weight of pushing the truck, getting hit could be catastrophic. It is essential to get with Indiana commercial truck accident attorneys when colliding with one of these rigs is the cause of an accident.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Flory Bidunga’s athleticism has college coaches enamored

As Flory Bidunga displayed his elite athleticism play after play at the Sneakers for Santa Shootout, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl couldn’t help but applaud. Bidunga made chase-down blocks, thunderous dunks, and affected just about every play in the paint during Kokomo’s loss to Ben Davis. It’s that length, vertical, and skill that has college coaches enamored.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
korncountry.com

Judy Jackson leaving sheriff’s office

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Judy Jackson, the public information officer (PIO) at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), is calling it quits at the end of the year. “My first job was working for my dad at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 1962,” Jackson said. “I thank Sheriff Myers for allowing my career to come full circle.”
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy