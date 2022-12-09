Read full article on original website
Inland Lakes boys thump JoBurg, make Ski Valley statement in huge win
INDIAN RIVER – There’s no two ways about it. The Inland Lakes Bulldogs are out to win the Ski Valley Conference this season. If the Bulldogs put on...
Upworthy
High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
Central Girls Run Past Frontier
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Lady Maroon Knights used a 26-8 run from the first to second quarter on their way to a 75-48 win Wednesday night over Frontier. Brooklyn Edge led Central with 21 points, Keiera Wilkinson added 13 and Valerie Downing had 12.
Union City Wrestling takes two tough road wins to stay unbeaten
NILES, MI. — A shorthanded Union City Charger wrestling team traveled to Niles on Wednesday for a pair of tough road showdowns as the D4 7th ranked Chargers faced off with Niles Brandywine and Decatur. Union City came away with a pair of hard fought road victories, beating Brandywine 34-24 and Decatur by the...
