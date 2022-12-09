Social Club: Memphians react to Oak Court Mall foreclosure

Welcome to this weekly roundup of what Memphians are saying and what’s being said about Memphis on social media, curated by digital desk reporter Jasmine McCraven

‘Her Daddy’

When Ja Morant scores a bucket, he’s likely to follow up with the griddy dance.

And during the Wednesday night Memphis Grizzlies game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, basketball fans found out dance moves run in the family.

As the Grizz players celebrated their victory on the court, Morant’s toddler-aged daughter Kaari joined in to griddy with the team.

Fans were excited to see the season debut of small forward Ziaire Williams, who missed 24 games due to patellar tendinitis.

‘Never Forget’

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a foreclosure notice announced the pending auction of the Oak Court Mall.

Memphians immediately shared memories they’ve had over the years there. They also made jokes about the mall’s large marble orb.

#RIPLEGEND

Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records, died at the age of 92 on Monday, Dec. 5.

People across the country remembered Stewart as someone who made a broad impact on culture and music.