ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Social Club: Memphians react to Oak Court Mall foreclosure

By Jasmine McCraven
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smV3J_0jdAiNKg00

Welcome to this weekly roundup of what Memphians are saying and what’s being said about Memphis on social media, curated by digital desk reporter Jasmine McCraven

‘Her Daddy’

When Ja Morant scores a bucket, he’s likely to follow up with the griddy dance.

And during the Wednesday night Memphis Grizzlies game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, basketball fans found out dance moves run in the family.

As the Grizz players celebrated their victory on the court, Morant’s toddler-aged daughter Kaari joined in to griddy with the team.

Fans were excited to see the season debut of small forward Ziaire Williams, who missed 24 games due to patellar tendinitis.

‘Never Forget’

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a foreclosure notice announced the pending auction of the Oak Court Mall.

Memphians immediately shared memories they’ve had over the years there. They also made jokes about the mall’s large marble orb.

#RIPLEGEND

Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records, died at the age of 92 on Monday, Dec. 5.

People across the country remembered Stewart as someone who made a broad impact on culture and music.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy