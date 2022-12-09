Food distribution planned in VB aims to assist food-insecure families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A food distribution hosted by the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Department of Human Services is taking place on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The last food distribution jointly hosted by the two organizations served over 2,000 households.

The drive-thru distribution will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore recently held another food distribution on Dec. 6 in response to a food desert in Norfolk. The organization said the food desert is due to the closure of the Family Dollar near the Calvert Square neighborhood.

In a news release, the organization said the food distribution is occurring at a time when “inflation continues to put pressure on food-insecure families.”

The foodbank says the first 100 households to arrive to the distribution will receive an $100 gift card from Granny’s Christmas Trees, which can be used to purchase trees, wreaths, jams and more.

