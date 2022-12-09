ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Wilson Middle School in Manitowoc closed Friday due to spider bites

By Alice Reid
 5 days ago
A middle school in Manitowoc is closed Friday as exterminators work to rid the school of a spider problem. The school closed after a student and member of staff were bitten by a spider Thursday.

According to Manitowoc Superintendent of Schools James Feil, he received a call Thursday from the Wilson Middle School principal, who reported a staff member and a student had spider bites.

Staff found some spiders in multiple classrooms. As a precaution, school was canceled for Friday and an exterminator was brought in Friday morning to get rid of the spiders.

Superintendent Feil expects classes will resume on Monday.

