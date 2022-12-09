Bradley Beach movie theater announces changes in viewing availability

The Showroom Cinema, a local movie theater company with locations in Bradley Beach and Asbury Park, has announced that starting in the new year the theater will be shifting from showing movies regularly to more of an event-oriented model.

The Asbury Park location of the Showroom Cinema is located on Cookman Avenue, and opened in 2009 as a single screen, 50 seat movie theater. Today, the site offers three screens, each with different seating capacities and available for private events and viewings.

The Showroom Cinema site in Bradley Beach has a long history. In 1925, the theater installed a big screen for feature films, shifting away from vaudeville shows that had been offered there since 1915. In 1976 the theater was renamed the Beach Cinema, and regularly showed new releases.

After brief ownership by a movie theater management company, the Bradley Cinema closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this same time, under a different owner, the Showroom Cinema in Asbury permanently closed until Daria Parr, along with her family, purchased both sites and opened them under the Showroom Cinema name.

Since their purchase, the theaters have offered independent, first-run, and critically acclaimed films. The sites have also offered foreign features, documentaries, festival winners and short films.

In a press statement sent by General Manager Jeff Lundenberger, he said that starting in 2023, the theaters will be shifting to an event-oriented model, featuring one night only screenings, live comedy shows, occasional first run screenings and other film-related events.

Despite the reduction in scheduled events and screenings, Mr. Lundenberger says that private rentals for screenings are still available at all locations. For more information, refer to Showroom Cinema’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.