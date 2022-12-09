ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Cedar Falls won’t charge twice for access to officers’ body-cam video

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sz9XV_0jdAhkP400

Body cameras and batteries are docked for charging and downloading video. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

The city of Cedar Falls has reversed its decision to charge the Iowa Capital Dispatch $700 for body-cam video of police officers clashing with an EMT on an emergency call.

The reason: The EMT involved in the call has already paid the $700.

Last week, the Capital Dispatch requested a copy of the video, noting that it had already been shared, unedited and at no cost, with administrators at a local hospital.

In response, the Cedar Falls city clerk denied the request, stating the unedited video contained confidential information that included “the identity of the patient, medical history and treatment information.”

She said the city was willing to create an edited copy of the video, which would require 16 hours of labor at $43.79 an hour, for a total cost of $700.75.

After the Capital Dispatch reported the city’s proposed fee, the EMT in the case alerted the news organization to the fact that on Monday of this week he had paid the city the $700.75 to create an edited version of the video.

The Capital Dispatch then contacted Cedar Falls City Attorney Kevin Rogers and pointed out that the editing work was already paid for by someone else who had requested the video.

“Gosh, I don’t know how we could charge you again for work that we didn’t do,” Rogers said. “I don’t think that would be proper. If the document already exists after we’ve done our work. I guess you’re just fortunate to be second in line. We only charge for actual costs incurred.”

Like many cities and counties in Iowa, Cedar Falls doesn’t consider compliance with public-records requests to be part of its normal, taxpayer-funded work, and so it charges fees to cover its expenses. That can lead to disparities in which one party is charged hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars for information that others can subsequently access at little or no cost.

Four months ago, the city of Cedar Falls provided an unedited copy of the police officers’ body-camera footage, shot during an Aug. 3 call to a woman’s residence, to administrators at an area hospital. The video was sent because the police department objected to the behavior of a hospital-employed EMT who was on the scene.

The video allegedly shows the officers interacting with William Abernathey, then a critical-care paramedic for Sartori Memorial Hospital. Abernathey and the officers were at the residence in response to a call about a woman who had threatened suicide.

The woman didn’t want to go to the hospital, and at one point, Abernathey and the officers engaged in a heated argument, with Abernathey insisting the woman needed to be transported to the hospital immediately.

The next day, Craig Berte, the city’s public safety director, wrote to two hospital officials who manage and direct ambulance services, and said he was making a copy of the body-cam videos for them, which he then provided at no cost. He wrote that he was looking “for a solution where our employees do not have to work at any calls where Bill Abernathey is present.”

Hospital officials who reviewed the video immediately fired Abernathey, concluding he had been rude and intimidating and had shown a lack of compassion for the patient.

The post Cedar Falls won’t charge twice for access to officers’ body-cam video appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash

BENTON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man died in a crash in Benton County on Sunday night. The Iowa State Patrol identified the man as 21-year-old Tyler Rosenthal. ISP said it happened at about 6:20 p.m. when Rosenthal was driving in the wrong lane on Highway 30. Officials said he hit a semi head-on at the intersection with 14th Avenue.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Armed robbery in Iowa City

A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa woman will be going to federal prison after purchasing multiple firearms. 42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. Information at the sentencing hearing showed that between November 2020 and August...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kchanews.com

Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man

A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Bond Set for Man Connected with Fatal Shooting

A man connected to a fatal shooting in Waterloo had his bond set at $200,000 on Saturday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Marcus Sykes was on supervised release for an unrelated weapons charge when witnesses told police they saw him with a gun in the area around the time 23 year old Dayton Matlock-Buss was killed on May 15th of 2021. Sykes fled to Waukesha, Wisconsin where he was eventually taken into custody on January 10th of this year. On Saturday he was released from federal prison and made his initial appearance in Black Hawk County court. The investigation into the shooting death of Matlock-Buss is still ongoing.
WATERLOO, IA
kchanews.com

Trial for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago to be Delayed

The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man over 10 years ago could be delayed by seven months. 50-year-old Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer at Gallmeyer’s residence north of Nashua. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI, found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed to have killed Gallmeyer.
NASHUA, IA
WHO 13

1 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 30 in Iowa

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – One person died in a head-on wrong-way crash in Benton County Sunday night. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue. That’s in between Tama and Cedar Rapids. According to the ISP, an SUV was […]
BENTON COUNTY, IA
cgcounty.org

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Wild Crash in Waterloo

A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Following a wrongful death lawsuit, video has been released of a Waterloo man shot and killed by police

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the family of a man shot by Waterloo Police has released body camera footage showing what happened that night. Police say Brent Boggess was shot and killed by Waterloo Police Officer Ken Schaaf in November of last year after he led police on a chase and eventually rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser. The Blackhawk County Attorney’s Office justified the officer’s use of force.
WATERLOO, IA
1650thefan.com

One Injured after Pickup Crashes Into Waterloo Building

One person was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Waterloo Monday morning. A crash first occurred at the intersection of Brookeridge Drive and Kimball Avenue. The pickup truck then lost control, went across the lawn and hit the brick building where Black Hawk County Economic Development is located. No one in the building was injured, but Waterloo Police say the truck driver was treated for minor injuries.
WATERLOO, IA
KBUR

Cedar Rapids man cited after single vehicle accident in Keokuk

Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Police Department has cited a Cedar Rapids man following a single-vehicle accident. The Daily Gate City reports that, on Thursday, December 8th, 30-year-old Dakota Lee Rogers of Cedar Rapids was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 200 block of Carbide Lane. Rogers then blacked out...
KEOKUK, IA
KCRG.com

One dead after being pinned under tractor in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW CO., Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after being pinned under a tractor in Chickasaw County on Monday. Officers said they responded just before noon to Vanderbilt Avenue and 160th street, just north of Lawler. An equipment operator was loading a tracked vehicle onto a flat-bed trailer when...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Prison Time for Woman Who Stole from Elderly Relative

A Waterloo woman will go to prison for stealing from an elderly relative who was living at Tripoli Nursing and Rehabilitation, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 56 year old Shanan Smith held power of attorney for the family member. She used the family member’s money to fuel her gambling addiction. When the nursing home bill went into the red, Smith sold the victim’s home to pay it off, but used the remainder for her own personal use. Smith also received three deposits from the relative’s Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System benefits. In total, Smith stole $54,000. She has been sentenced to three years and one month in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. As part of her release she will not be able to enter a casino, participate in lotteries, dog racing, sports betting, card games, or other forms of gambling. The family member died in 2019.
WATERLOO, IA
Sioux City Journal

Video: Building crash, Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 12, 2022

One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting that happened March 7 outside Des Moines’ East High School. Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez died. Several Iowa...
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Trial Of Man Charged In Iowa Girl's Death Set For August In Linn County

(Linn County, IA) -- The trial of a man accused of murdering a Davenport girl in 2020 has been set for August 8th in Linn County. Fifty-year-old Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July of 2020. Two fishermen found the girl's remains several months later in Clinton County. Dinkins' attorneys asked to have the trial moved from Scott County due to pretrial publicity.
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy