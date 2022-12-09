ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bam Margera hospitalized with pneumonia and COVID, placed on ventilator

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

“Jackass” star Bam Margera was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator as he battles a severe case of pneumonia, complicated by COVID-19, according to a report.

The 43-year-old former skateboarder was admitted to a hospital in San Diego this week and tested positive for coronavirus shortly after arriving, sources told TMZ on Friday. He is being treated in the ICU but his condition is currently stable.

The hospitalization comes during a challenging year for Margera, who has had several rehab stints following his completion of a year-long drug and alcohol treatment program. He has since been spotted partying in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

In August, the stunt performer’s brother, Jess Margera, and mom, April Margera, posted a joint statement on Instagram acknowledging he was appointed a temporary healthcare guardian. It came in response to rumors that family members placed him in a conservatorship, like Britney Spears , which sparked the “Free Bam” movement.

“It’s no secret that Bam has struggled with with mental health and addiction. You watched Bam grow up and have supported him through his ups and downs. Our family has let you into the chaos that is our home, and we want nothing more than to continue this journey together,” they wrote.

“The ‘Free Bam’ movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families,” the pair wrote, emphasizing that he was not in a conservatorship. “Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately and treatment is one of them. Recovery is difficult and even more so under public scrutiny.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TVLine

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News

Cause of death revealed for Ronnie Turner, youngest son of Ike and Tina

Ronnie Turner’s cause of death has been revealed, days after the death of Ike and Tina Turner’s youngest son. The 62-year-old musician succumbed to complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office told E! News. Ronnie Turner, whose manner of death was deemed natural, also suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in addition to ...
Daily News

Grant Wahl cause of death was aortic aneurysm rupture, his wife says

Leading soccer journalist Grant Wahl died of an aortic aneurysm rupture, his wife said Wednesday. There was “nothing nefarious” about the death of Wahl, who collapsed last Friday during a World Cup match in Qatar, Dr. Celine Gounder wrote in an announcement on her husband’s Substack page. “Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with ...
Daily News

Christina Ricci, producer James Heerdegen’s divorce finalized more than 2 years after she filed

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen are officially divorced, more than 2 years after the actress first filed to divorce the allegedly abusive producer. The “Wednesday” actress, 42, and Heerdegen — who has cinematography credits as well as dolly grip credits in “Birdman o(or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance” and the series “Elementary” — will share custody of their son, Freddie, 8, according ...
NEW YORK STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy