Bam Margera hospitalized with pneumonia and COVID, placed on ventilator

“Jackass” star Bam Margera was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator as he battles a severe case of pneumonia, complicated by COVID-19, according to a report.

The 43-year-old former skateboarder was admitted to a hospital in San Diego this week and tested positive for coronavirus shortly after arriving, sources told TMZ on Friday. He is being treated in the ICU but his condition is currently stable.

The hospitalization comes during a challenging year for Margera, who has had several rehab stints following his completion of a year-long drug and alcohol treatment program. He has since been spotted partying in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

In August, the stunt performer’s brother, Jess Margera, and mom, April Margera, posted a joint statement on Instagram acknowledging he was appointed a temporary healthcare guardian. It came in response to rumors that family members placed him in a conservatorship, like Britney Spears , which sparked the “Free Bam” movement.

“It’s no secret that Bam has struggled with with mental health and addiction. You watched Bam grow up and have supported him through his ups and downs. Our family has let you into the chaos that is our home, and we want nothing more than to continue this journey together,” they wrote.

“The ‘Free Bam’ movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families,” the pair wrote, emphasizing that he was not in a conservatorship. “Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately and treatment is one of them. Recovery is difficult and even more so under public scrutiny.”