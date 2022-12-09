Read full article on original website
Consumers See Healthcare Super App as Cure for Fragmented Experience
The key to better medical care looks to be better information all in one place. That’s according to recent research in PYMNTS’ December report “Healthcare in the Digital Age,” which found that nearly 80% of consumers want to use a unified digital platform to manage their insurance benefits and information about their care.
Benzinga
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Enphase announces plans to start U.S. inverter manufacturing lines in 2023
On a Nov. 30 webinar with ROTH Capital Partners, Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman announced the company plans to start four to six new U.S. manufacturing lines in 2023. Enphase will be working with three contract manufacturers, two of which are current partners, to produce 4.8 to 7.2 GWAC of U.S. microinverters per year.
Japanese Healthcare Startup Ubie Raises $45M for AI Symptom Checker
– Ubie, Inc., a Tokyo-based healthcare startup, announced it has closed its Series C round at $45M by raising $19M in an extension round. The new funding will enable Ubie to accelerate its growth and strengthen its presence in the U.S., following strong interest and traction in that market. To date, Ubie has raised $76 million in total.
ajmc.com
Addressing Health Equity and Social Needs
Addressing cancer patients' lack of housing or food insecurity affects care outcomes, but how can the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation build this into a reward structure?. The Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) asks participating practices to track data on social determinants of health, and as moderator Stuart Staggs, MSIE,...
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
ajmc.com
Dr Vineet Arora on the Role of Health Care Professionals, Medical Schools in Addressing Misinformation
Individual clinicians can lead efforts to build trust in science and distribute accurate information, but medical schools also have an important role to play in training health care professionals to communicate with the public, according to Vineet Arora, MD, MAPP, dean for medical education at UChicago Medicine. Individual clinicians can...
ajmc.com
FDA Leader at ASH: Decentralized Clinical Trials Aren’t “All or Nothing”
Nicole Gormley, MD, acting director of the Division of Hematology Products at FDA, explained that the agency wants to maintain momentum gained during the pandemic that moved clinical trials beyond the walls of academic centers. After years of talk and early steps, the pandemic forced clinical trials to move beyond...
beckerspayer.com
Health plan startup to offer nation's first employee benefit for psychedelic therapy coverage
Startup health plan Enthea has raised $2 million in seed funding and is preparing to launch the nation's first employee benefit for psychedelic-assisted therapy in dozens of markets next year. The funding round was led by Tabula Rasa Ventures and will support the launch of services in 40 markets by...
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
voguebusiness.com
Can $15 million overhaul Shein’s supply chain?
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. Shein has pledged $15 million to upgrade its supply chain over the next three to four years, and $4 million per year to step up surprise auditing of its suppliers. This comes after the ultra fast fashion giant was hit with allegations of worker exploitation in October, prompting the Rolling Stones to terminate a collaboration with the brand and sparking backlash.
NASDAQ
RH's Transformation Efforts On Track, Buys Dmitriy & Jeup
RH RH has been on the acquisition spree and announced the acquisition of Dmitriy & Co, a To-the-Trade custom upholstery atelier, as well as, Jeup, Inc., a To-the-Trade custom bespoke furniture workroom. These buyouts would help the company accelerate the brand’s transformation into a luxury lifestyle brand over time.
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
As supply chains unclog, consumers enjoy (tentative) relief
Back in January, 109 container ships waited off the California coast to unload cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation’s two largest ports. Consumers, stuck at home amid the pandemic, had unleashed an avalanche of orders for goods that overwhelmed factories and ports. Importers were paying $20,000 to send a single container from China to the United States — sometimes more than the goods inside were worth. Businesses had to backorder everything from bedroom furniture to kitchen fryers, if they could get them at all. These days? No freighters are lingering off the Southern California coast. Containers from China go for just $2,000. Restaurants can order fryers and have them delivered in a couple of weeks. The supply backlogs of the past two years — and the delays, shortages and outrageous prices that came with them — have improved dramatically since summer. The web of factories, railroads, ports, warehouses and freight yards that link goods to customers have nearly regained their pre-pandemic levels.
Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Coalition Announce Partnership to Offer Cyber Insurance Coverage
Firms Partner to Provide Cyber Insurance Coverage Options to Positive's Insureds. ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability (MPL) insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, today announced it has partnered with Coalition, the world's first. Active Insurance. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, to provide Positive's insured...
ajmc.com
Impact of Direct-Acting Antiviral Use for Chronic Hepatitis C on Health Care Costs in Medicaid: Economic Model Update
The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. Curative direct-acting antivirals for chronic hepatitis C provide a net economic benefit to Medicaid in less than 1 year. Cumulative savings to date have exceeded $15 billion. Am J Manag Care. 2022;28(12):In Press. _____. In our article published...
ajmc.com
Impact of COVID-19 Seen in 2021 National Health Care Expenditures Report
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were clear in the US national health care expenditure analysis of spending last year, as federal spending dropped, but health care use rebounded in 2021. The combined effect of more health care use in 2021 and a decline in federal spending had an impact...
legalizationprofiles.org
Jointly Announces Matches Cannabis Retail Sales Software
LOS ANGELES — Jointly, the cannabis discovery company, today announced the launch of Jointly Matches, a first-of-its-kind, goal-based, data-driven cannabis shopping cart builder for the modern cannabis retailer. This new software promises to increase revenue for retailers and make budtender training easier, all while helping retailers connect their customers...
ajmc.com
Study Examines Success Factors in Finishing Cough Suppression Therapy
Cough suppression therapy is a type of behavioral intervention, but like other behavioral interventions, it requires significant work on the part of the patient, meaning motivation, therapy attendance, and compliance with therapy techniques. A recently published retrospective chart review sought to identify why patients with chronic cough would decide to...
ajmc.com
Is Five Years Long Enough?
Panelists see the 5-year period of the Enhancing Oncology Model as reasonable; they would like see some progress toward permanent value-based payment structures. Kashyap Patel, MD, CEO of Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates and the outgoing president of Community Oncology Alliance, sees 5 years of the EOM as a prelude to a more permanent reimbursement structure for addressing patients' social needs. Stephen Schleicher, MD, MBA, chief medical officer of Tennessee Oncology, hopes the EOM tracks progress in the ASCO Oncology Medical Home. Fred Divers, MD, chief medical officer, American Oncology Network and medical oncologist, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute of Arkansas, would like to see more key performance indicators added to the EOM.
