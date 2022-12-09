ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
Illinois seeking nominations for 2023 most endangered historic places

CHICAGO (WICS) — Landmarks Illinois is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. The Most Endangered Historic Places list calls attention to historic and culturally significant sites across the state that are threatened with deterioration, demolition, or inappropriate development. Nominations for the 2023 Most...
Illinois gas tax is set to increase in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois drivers will see two increases in gas taxes starting next month and another increase after that over the summer. The state will be increasing the tax on Jan. 1 by a little over three cents per gallon. This will make Illinois the second highest...
Gas prices down in Illinois according to GasBuddy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The average gas price in Illinois has fallen 17.8 cents per gallon in the last week according to GasBuddy's survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois. Prices in Illinois are 73.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
New changes coming to the One Day Rest in Seven Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New updates will be made to the One Day Rest in Seven Act. The Illinois Department of Labor wants employers to be aware of upcoming changes to the act starting in just a few weeks. The One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the...
Application program for 2023 Cover Crop Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will open the fourth year of the Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program on December 15. IDOA received funding from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to add 40,000 acres to the program for a total of 140,000 acres available for the 2023 growing season.
Illinois lawmakers begin hearings on new bill to ban assault-style weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — State Democrats are still moving ahead with a plan to ban assault-style weapons in Illinois. Hearings for the bill, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act, began on Monday. Hearings for the bill began Monday among lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee. Lawmakers heard...
New chairman of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker announced new leadership for the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB) on Monday. Sean M. Smoot was confirmed to serve as Chairman by the entire Board. Previously, Smoot served as ILETSB’s Vice-Chairman and the Chair of its Finance, Legislative, and Personnel...
Widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in her husband's deadly crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx, alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on Sept. 21 after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of an Alabama interstate. Kelsie Platt, 28, said she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
