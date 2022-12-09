Read full article on original website
Related
Gunna and alleged gang co-founder negotiate guilty pleas in YSL RICO case
Two co-defendants including Atlanta rapper Gunna have entered negotiated guilty pleas ahead of the RICO trial against th...
Felon arrested after attempting to kidnap mother from Marietta Kroger parking lot
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon was arrested after he attempted to abduct a mother at gunpoint from the parking lot of a Marietta Kroger earlier this month. The incident happened on Dec. 6 around 9 a.m. at the Kroger on Powers Ferry Place, according to warrants. Channel...
DA: Gang members who plotted, killed husband, father of 6 convicted
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury reached a guilty verdict last week for two gang members, who have affiliation with Young Slime Life and Slaughter Gang, in the 2019 murder of 39-year-old husband and father Sulaiman Jalloh. The District Attorney said both Cordarius Dorsey and Quintavious Jackson...
Missing Clayton County 11-year-old vanishes with grown man, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for an 11-year-old girl who left her home. Police believe she’s with a man. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs believe she and a 22-year-old man are headed to Texas. They are now warning other parents about the dangers of...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
fox5atlanta.com
Two gang members sentenced to life for Decatur gas station murder, robbery
DECATUR, Ga. - Two gang members have been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of a 39-year-old husband and father at a Decatur gas station three years ago. Cordarius Dorsey, 33, who authorities said is associated with Slaughter Gang and Young Slime Life (YSL), and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man pushing bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. Authorities responded to the 4400 block of Covington Highway near South Indian Creek around 6:10 a.m. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, “it appears that the pedestrian...
Metro Atlanta police arrest alleged serial burglar during drug raid
SOUTH FULTON — South Fulton police arrested a man whom they said was wanted for multiple commercial business burglaries during an early morning drug raid on Tuesday. Police began to investigate after receiving several complaints regarding a residence in the 5400 block of Old Bill Cook Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
'Most Wanted': Atlanta police searching for suspect in March northwest homicide
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man wanted in the murder of an adult man that dates back to March. Deaundre Craig is on Atlanta Police Department's Most Wanted list for his involvement in a homicide that took place on the 1100 block of 7th Street in northwest Atlanta.
Rapper Gunna giving families $100K for Christmas days after being released from jail
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Just days after pleading guilty and being released from jail, Atlanta rapper Gunna is giving $100,000 away to metro Atlanta families. On Wednesday, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Early morning shooting on Brockett Road in DeKalb leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another one is injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. According to Clarkston Police Department, they were called to investigate a shooting at approximately 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brockett Road. Upon arrival, they...
WATCH: Fugitive arrested for involvement in Atlanta man’s murder
ATLANTA — Georgia State University Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a man’s murder in November. Police said on Nov. 14, around 3 a.m., officers were called out to 29 Marietta Street NW about a person down. When officers got to the scene they found the victim dead on the ground. Police said he appeared to be suffering from blunt force trauma.
Georgia woman struck by two cars after standing in middle of road, officials say
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hit by two separate cars after Georgia State Patrol said she was standing in the middle of the road. GSP said Chedeline St Louis of Stone Mountain was standing in the road between the left and right northbound lanes of State Route 87 when a Kia Optima approached her that was traveling north in the right lane.
fox5atlanta.com
Homeless Buckhead murder suspect robbed liquor store same day as deadly stabbing, police say
Atlanta police update homicide of 77-year-old Buckhead mother, homicide of 2 children at Atlantic station. Atlanta police are expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. on two violent cases that have shaken up the city: the recent Paces West Terrace stabbing of a 77-year-old mother after a car robbery, and the gang-related shooting that claimed the lived two children, 12 and 15, near Atlantic Station just after Thanksgiving.
Georgia deputy arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend in 3 counties, GBI says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County deputy was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend. Marlin Moultrie, 55, of Flovilla, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three counts of misdemeanor harassing communications. On Nov. 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau...
Rapper Young Thug facing new street racing charges
ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug is facing new charges related to street racing, months after his arrest for participating in criminal street gang activity. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was on Alison Court, where Young Thug was arrested back in May. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
Metro Atlanta man sentenced to 17 years in prison for drug trafficking, U.S. Marshals say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man will serve 17 years in prison after he attempted to flee from police while trafficking methamphetamines, according to the U.S. Marshals Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 6, Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Hampton gas station hit-and-run
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are looking for a man they said intentionally hit a parked car at a BP gas station in Hampton just before Thanksgiving. Authorities said the suspect got out of his car and paid for his gas just like any other customer on Highway 3 on Nov. 27 around 6 p.m. However, after pumping his fuel and pulling away from nozzle, police said he backed up and "intentionally" hit a victim's car.
fox5atlanta.com
Father shot, killed at apartment along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police say
ATLANTA - Family members say a 42-year-old father was shot and killed by his adult son at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday morning. Around 10:40 a.m., Atlanta police were called to the Synergy Multiple family Apartments located in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police...
Comments / 1