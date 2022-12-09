ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

appenmedia.com

Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
ALPHARETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man pushing bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. Authorities responded to the 4400 block of Covington Highway near South Indian Creek around 6:10 a.m. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, “it appears that the pedestrian...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Early morning shooting on Brockett Road in DeKalb leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another one is injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. According to Clarkston Police Department, they were called to investigate a shooting at approximately 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brockett Road. Upon arrival, they...
CLARKSTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homeless Buckhead murder suspect robbed liquor store same day as deadly stabbing, police say

Atlanta police update homicide of 77-year-old Buckhead mother, homicide of 2 children at Atlantic station. Atlanta police are expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. on two violent cases that have shaken up the city: the recent Paces West Terrace stabbing of a 77-year-old mother after a car robbery, and the gang-related shooting that claimed the lived two children, 12 and 15, near Atlantic Station just after Thanksgiving.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in Hampton gas station hit-and-run

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are looking for a man they said intentionally hit a parked car at a BP gas station in Hampton just before Thanksgiving. Authorities said the suspect got out of his car and paid for his gas just like any other customer on Highway 3 on Nov. 27 around 6 p.m. However, after pumping his fuel and pulling away from nozzle, police said he backed up and "intentionally" hit a victim's car.
HAMPTON, GA

