Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit

Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 employee shot, killed during fight at Highland Park plant

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person was shot and killed at a Highland Park automotive supplier plant Wednesday morning. Police responded to the Faurecia Plant at 13000 Oakland Ave. after the shooting was reported. According to police, multiple employees were fighting inside the plant. That fight spilled outside.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Freeway shooting on I-696 reported after merging truck shot from behind

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene on I-696 unfolded Tuesday night when a freeway shooting near Farmington Road resulted in two vehicles being towed and a search warrant being requested after police received multiple 911 calls about an assault. Michigan State Police said it first received a call...
FARMINGTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 sought in fatal shooting near Detroit bar

Detroit police are working to find a suspect and a person of interest in a fatal shooting last month near a Midtown business. The suspect fired shots outside the 3rd Street Bar, in the 4600 block of Third, around 1:38 a.m. Nov. 19, authorities said in a statement. A 34-year-old...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Workplace argument leaves 1 dead at Highland Park plant

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument over tools at a Highland Park plant escalated to a fatal shooting Wednesday morning. Police said several employees were fighting inside the Faurecia Plant at 13000 Oakland Ave. That fight spilled outside, and two people were sent home. "Allegedly the fight was...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Police arrest murder suspect on city's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monday afternoon, Detroit Police blocked off several neighborhood streets on the city's east side as they searched for a man wanted for murder. About an hour after the search started, police had him in custody. Police were searching the area of Queen and Bringard, which is...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Hazel Park workplace murder suspect to stand trial

A man accused of fatally shooting a coworker in Hazel Park has been order to stand trial for second-degree murder and related charges. Malik L. Dixon-Lynch, 26, of Sterling Heights is charged the fatal shooting of Raphael Scott-French, 27, of Clinton Township on Oct. 21. Hazel Park 43rd District Judge...
HAZEL PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

2 men charged after MSP found missing girl in their vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

79-year-old man dead after Macomb County crash

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 79-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle died after a crash last week in Chesterfield Township. Police responded to the intersection of New Haven and 26 Mile roads just before 2:20 p.m. Friday for the two-vehicle crash. According to police, a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

