Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Related
Tips wanted in case of man shot, run over after getting out of car on Detroit's west side
Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Wednesday announced a $2,500 cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Melvin McMillion on October 13, 2022.
1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting on Detroit's west side, police said
A triple shooting on the city’s west side has killed one person and injured two others on Tuesday evening, authorities said. According to Detroit police, the fatal shooting occurred in the area of Rutherford and Curtis Streets
Detroit News
Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit
Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
fox2detroit.com
1 employee shot, killed during fight at Highland Park plant
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person was shot and killed at a Highland Park automotive supplier plant Wednesday morning. Police responded to the Faurecia Plant at 13000 Oakland Ave. after the shooting was reported. According to police, multiple employees were fighting inside the plant. That fight spilled outside.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in girlfriend's murder shoots self in head as Detroit police moved in for arrest
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The boyfriend of a murdered woman is the person of interest in the crime, he then shot himself before police arrested him in Detroit. "I just have so many questions, I just want to ask so many questions on why you killed my mother," said Wydale Gilchrist. "Because she was our queen, we loved her."
Argument leads to gunfire on Detroit's northwest side, police asking for tips to ID suspects
The search is on for a group of suspects involved in a shooting that stemmed from an argument on Detroit’s northwest side Monday night. The suspects were seen fleeing in a Chevy Malibu.
fox2detroit.com
Freeway shooting on I-696 reported after merging truck shot from behind
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene on I-696 unfolded Tuesday night when a freeway shooting near Farmington Road resulted in two vehicles being towed and a search warrant being requested after police received multiple 911 calls about an assault. Michigan State Police said it first received a call...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed during Highland Park workplace dispute
An argument Wednesday morning at a Highland Park plant led to a fatal shooting. After two employees were sent home, one person was shot and killed by another employee in the parking lot.
1 dead in shooting outside plant in Highland Park following group fight
One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside an auto parts plant in Highland Park Wednesday morning.
Detroit News
2 sought in fatal shooting near Detroit bar
Detroit police are working to find a suspect and a person of interest in a fatal shooting last month near a Midtown business. The suspect fired shots outside the 3rd Street Bar, in the 4600 block of Third, around 1:38 a.m. Nov. 19, authorities said in a statement. A 34-year-old...
'Metal striking metal': Truck allegedly damaged by gunfire after lane change on I-696 in Farmington Hills
State police are investigating into an alleged freeway shooting on I-696 Tuesday evening after a truck was shot at while changing lanes in Oakland County.
fox2detroit.com
Workplace argument leaves 1 dead at Highland Park plant
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument over tools at a Highland Park plant escalated to a fatal shooting Wednesday morning. Police said several employees were fighting inside the Faurecia Plant at 13000 Oakland Ave. That fight spilled outside, and two people were sent home. "Allegedly the fight was...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police arrest murder suspect on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monday afternoon, Detroit Police blocked off several neighborhood streets on the city's east side as they searched for a man wanted for murder. About an hour after the search started, police had him in custody. Police were searching the area of Queen and Bringard, which is...
The Oakland Press
Hazel Park workplace murder suspect to stand trial
A man accused of fatally shooting a coworker in Hazel Park has been order to stand trial for second-degree murder and related charges. Malik L. Dixon-Lynch, 26, of Sterling Heights is charged the fatal shooting of Raphael Scott-French, 27, of Clinton Township on Oct. 21. Hazel Park 43rd District Judge...
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Father of 22-year-old found dead on Pontiac sidewalk is asking for people to speak up
PONTIAC, Mich. – The father of 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, who was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac, is asking anyone who might know anything to speak up. On Dec. 7, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the body, and Goan’s father said she was found outside her mother’s house.
Detroit police confirm officer-involved shooting; MSP investigating
Detroit Police have confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place near I-96 and Tireman. Michigan State Police are assisting with the investigation.
2 men charged after MSP found missing girl in their vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
fox2detroit.com
79-year-old man dead after Macomb County crash
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 79-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle died after a crash last week in Chesterfield Township. Police responded to the intersection of New Haven and 26 Mile roads just before 2:20 p.m. Friday for the two-vehicle crash. According to police, a...
Comments / 4