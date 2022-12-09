ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington

For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
2 Places to See Restaurant Robots in Washington

Welcome to a glimpse of the future! Robots are coming for our jobs. Thankfully, we still need humans to manage them. But you have to admit, restaurant robots sure do come in handy. They can do all of the menial small tasks in a restaurant so that the (human) employees can give better customer service.
Emerald City Comic Con Will Make You Geek Out In Seattle!

It's great being a nerd in today's climate. Growing up, if I wanted to dress like a superhero, people would tease me and usually beat me up just to prove that I was not super. If I walked around wearing a cape, people either treated me special or thought I was super cold. Now, the nerds rule the earth, and even the jocks stop to take second glances at sexy cosplayed Squirrel Girl (I'm exaggerating... kind of). But one of the U.S.'s biggest comic cons is right in our own backyard, and tickets just went on sale!
