Albany, NY

Q 105.7

Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?

Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Say Goodbye To Brown Bags At All Walmart Stores In New York State

If you rely on bagging your items in a brown paper bag when you shop at Walmart, your days are numbered. Walmart will be getting rid of brown bags soon. New York State Banned Stores From Providing Plastic Bags. On March 1, 2020, the law went into effect that banned...
Q 105.7

11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget

There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
Q 105.7

Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers

There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace

The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Is Your Money Safe? Capital Region Bank Accounts Being Hacked

According to CBS 6 News, viewers have been contacting the station with reports of fraudulent activity on their bank accounts. It seems as though Mastercard users are being targeted, so banks have been warning customers to check their account and report any suspicious activity. Unfortunately, many people feel as though their banks aren’t giving them enough answers to solve their problems. So it begs the question, is your money safe?
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday

It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitting. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6 PM - 8 PM.
TENNESSEE STATE
Q 105.7

Celebs Adore This Cali Hot Chicken Chain Opening In Albany Friday

It’s one of the hottest new chains in America, figuratively and literally. In five years, Dave’s Hot Chicken has gone from a tent in a Hollywood parking lot to a viral darling with more than 750k followers on Instagram and rave reviews from movie stars, hip-hop moguls, and some of the biggest athletes in the world.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Giving or Getting a Gift Card? Know New NY Gift Card Laws

On December 10, 2022, it is no longer legal for gift card companies to charge fees and limit expiration dates in New York state. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that protects consumers from "exploitative gift card practices". According to Secretary Robert J. Rodriguez,. The law prohibits gift card fees and...
Q 105.7

Grandparents of Missing Schenectady Teen Change Mind About the GoFundMe

Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

