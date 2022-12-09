Read full article on original website
Marilyn Newman
5d ago
When hiring new officers, the hiring staff needs to be very diligent in reviewing resumes, etc. so another murderer is not accidently hired like WHAT happened in Abingdon, VA!!!
Reply(3)
16
Mr C.
4d ago
So nothing is going to get done about the Elephant in the room Guns. This is waste of time resources and money. They problem is GUNS and too easy access to all across Virginia them. Until they do something about them the crime and killings will continue.
Reply
6
Ramona Delafe
5d ago
It sure would be music to the ears to hear something positive said about the people that are trying to fix this broken country. When you get the urge to say anything negative start praying about it instead. God bless Virginia and also Governor Youngkin.
Reply(4)
9
Related
cardinalnews.org
Virginia is putting $1.3 billion towards school construction and improvements. Enrollment for grants starts in January.
RICHMOND – When Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed his first budget in June, it included a record investment in public education, such as a 10% salary increase and one-time bonus for teachers – and $1.25 billion to leverage more than $3 billion for school construction and modernization projects. In the six months since, school divisions in fiscally distressed localities across the commonwealth have been eagerly waiting to tap into those funds, hoping to update or replace their crumbling school buildings.
2 Virginia Democrats join race for late Rep. McEachin's seat
2 Virginia Democrats, Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, join the race for late Rep. McEachin's seat
Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system
With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment. Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com
Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the DMV
Here are closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC in relation to the winter weather expected into Thursday morning, December 14th. Please refresh this page for the latest closings as they update throughout the morning or day. If you...
WSLS
Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff Dec. 13, Dec. 14
RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order following the passing of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Campbell served as...
NBC 29 News
ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
WSET
Deal could make disabled students' classmates wear masks, including one in Bedford Co.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday. Parents at those 12 schools filed a lawsuit in February to challenge an executive order from Gov. Glenn...
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia tonight
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO Task Force
Governor Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO (Temporary Detention Order) Task Force amid what his office calls a "TDO crisis"
rvamag.com
Commonwealth Witchcraft: Meet the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains
Virginia has become a more diverse state in all sorts of ways over the past few decades, and this definitely includes diversity of religion. Indeed, recent years have seen a significant increase in the amount of Wiccan, Pagan, and witch communities in particular. The commonwealth has become a “melting cauldron” of people, according to Brandy Morris. She would know — as President of the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains, she has done a lot of hard work over the past couple of years in order to provide a space for this community.
WSLS
Restoring voting rights: Hear solutions from this former state senator and advocate for former felons
Shortly after law enforcement officers started arresting 20 people around the state of Florida for voting illegally in the 2020 election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests were the result of an investigation by his newly formed election police. What he didn’t announce was there was a common theme...
Traveling Church Youth Group Leader In Virginia Convicted Of Grooming, Abusing Minors: Feds
A federal judge has convicted a traveling church youth group leader in Virginia of grooming and soliciting minors in his care, authorities announced.Charles Willoughby III, 39, of Norwalk, a group leader at the New Life Worship Center, will face up to 30 years after being convicted at trial on char…
Busy flu season causes empty shelves at Virginia pharmacies, stores
A shortage of critical medicines to help children fight the flu and infections is now forcing families to find other options.
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
WSLS
Virginia sees 2,296 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 11,766 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,171,414 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,681 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,448 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
mediafeed.org
Virginia first-time homebuyers’ programs
Virginia is for lovers — or so the state slogan proclaims — and there are plenty of reasons why someone would love to purchase a home there. Good schools, good music, good food, and great scenery, to name a few. But for first-time homebuyers in Virginia, breaking into...
WSET
Virginia House Bills expected to generate controversy when Assembly reconvenes in January
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia General Assembly has a lot on its plate with bills up for discussion in the coming new year. There are three bills in particular that are being focused on, given the controversy around their topics. The first bill is House Bill 1379 --...
Delegate Ronnie Campbell passes away following battle with cancer
Ronnie Campbell of the Virginia House of Delegates passes away at 68 years old following battle with cancer
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
Comments / 40