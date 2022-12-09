ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.

Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere

There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation

Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now

If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?

An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
New subdivision in Bozeman in the works

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Plans are moving forward for a new subdivision in Bozeman. The South Bozeman Estates Subdivision is located west of South 19th along Bigelow Road. Plans call for five single-family lots on a 10-acre property. County commissioners considered the proposal in a meeting Tuesday. Their main points...
French woman works to open bakery in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Some might call Aurore Adam’s journey into baking, unexpected. “I feel so happy and grateful to being here every time I am driving my car and I see the Bridger or just around. I’m just very happy,” said Aurore Adam, business owner of Aurore French Bakery.
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MSU student discovers new species of Tyrannosaur dinosaur

Imagine you are walking along the Judith River Formation in Valley County. It’s Northeastern Montana, the air is dry and the rocks crumble under your feet as you walk. The sandstone cliffs of this geologic site loom above you and you think about the fossils that have been discovered here. Perhaps you might find one. Then, you suddenly notice something sticking out of the cliff. Could it be…?
Big Sky Breakdown – Montana State’s Vigen on South Dakota State

Montana State rolled in to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs with a 55-7 win over William & Mary in the quarterfinals on December 9, 2022 in Bozeman, Montana. The semifinal appearance is the third in a row for the fourth-seeded Bobcats. MSU plays at No. 1 South Dakota State...
Milestones galore: Bobcats break records, roll into FCS Final Four

BOZEMAN—It was a night of milestones for Montana State in its demolition of William & Mary in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. The most important of all of them: it was the first game the Bobcats have played that wasn’t under the watchful eye of Sonny Holland—aka The Greatest Bobcat—who passed away last Saturday after MSU defeated Weber State 33-25.
