Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Triangle seniors dance to oldies at Golden Years holiday breakfast hosted by CBC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle-area senior citizens were honored Tuesday at the 65th Annual Golden Years Holiday Celebration sponsored by WRAL and Capitol Broadcasting Company. WRAL anchors Renee Chou, Brian Shrader and Ken Smith emceed the festive event at the Raleigh Convention Center, which included breakfast, gifts and giveaways and live performances.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Rocky Mount appoints new city manager

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A new city manager was appointed in Rocky Mount Monday night. Keith Rogers Jr. is currently town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. His annual salary will be $225,000 a year. Rogers will take over for Rochelle Small-Toney, who went on leave in January and retired in...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Nash Co. mother nearly set 4-year-old son on fire before sibling intervened

NASHVILLE, N.C. — A mother's four-year-old son was nearly lit on fire during a mental health crisis at a home in Nash County on Tuesday. Investigators determined Latisha McDonald was "having a severe mental health crisis that warranted immediate medical and mental intervention." It was found that McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and child on fire around 6:30 a.m. on Mike Lane in Nashville.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

NAIA championsihp helping bring milliions of dollars to Durham

Two major sporting events are coming to the Bull City in December, bringing tourism dollars and support for youth sports with them. Two major sporting events are coming to the Bull City in December, bringing tourism dollars and support for youth sports with them.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Owner frustrated, upset after gunshots fired inside Raleigh business

Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired inside his store with customers inside. Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired inside his store with customers inside. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor:...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Dragging officer is not woman's first attempt to flee arrest

Deserie Ann Byrum had outstanding warrants in both North Carolina and Arizona. Now she's in jail after injuring a Zebulon officer. Deserie Ann Byrum had outstanding warrants in both North Carolina and Arizona. Now she's in jail after injuring a Zebulon officer.
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL

Driver: Man killed in Glenwood Avenue crash was walking close to cars

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh was killed Wednesday morning. Police said Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue into oncoming traffic. The driver of a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling westbound on Glenwood Avenue and struck Hernandez. The westbound lanes...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man charged in multiple assaults at NC State's Wolf Village apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man linked to two sexual assaults in two weeks on the campus of North Carolina State University is now banned from that property while he awaits trial. Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Dean, 21, was arrested Monday night near the campus and charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering and second-degree forced sex offense. He was being held of $550,000 bond.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Moore Miracles supports business recovery after power outage

More than 45,000 people and businesses in Moore County were without power from Dec. 3 - Dec. 7. Here's how the area's shops, restaurants and lodging are recouping their losses this holiday season. More than 45,000 people and businesses in Moore County were without power from Dec. 3 - Dec....
WRAL

Moore County man charged with selling drugs to man who overdosed, died

BEAR CREEK, N.C. — Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with an overdose death that occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to Chatham County investigators, the victim bought the drugs from Rush the day he died.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

