WRAL
Triangle seniors dance to oldies at Golden Years holiday breakfast hosted by CBC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle-area senior citizens were honored Tuesday at the 65th Annual Golden Years Holiday Celebration sponsored by WRAL and Capitol Broadcasting Company. WRAL anchors Renee Chou, Brian Shrader and Ken Smith emceed the festive event at the Raleigh Convention Center, which included breakfast, gifts and giveaways and live performances.
WRAL
Family complained to Raleigh landlord for years about rat-infested home
Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years.
Lowes Foods deals Dec. 14-24: Ham, Greek yogurt, Dean's Dip, Green Giant frozen veggies, pierogies
Lowes Foods has new sales starting Dec. 14 including ham, Greek yogurt, Dean's Dip, Green Giant Simply Steam Vegetables, Bridgford Parkerhouse Style Rolls, Mrs. T' s Pierogies and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC ad and are valid at many Triangle area Lowes Foods stores. Check...
WRAL
Southern Pines shop owner on Moore County power outage: 'Christmas for us in retail is like the Super Bowl'
Sundi McLaughlin is the owner of Mockingbird on Broad at 162 Northwest Broad St. She explained the impacts of having to close her business from Dec. 4 through Dec. 7 due to the Moore County power outage. McLaughlin reopened her store on Dec. 8. Sundi McLaughlin is the owner of...
WRAL
Rocky Mount appoints new city manager
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A new city manager was appointed in Rocky Mount Monday night. Keith Rogers Jr. is currently town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. His annual salary will be $225,000 a year. Rogers will take over for Rochelle Small-Toney, who went on leave in January and retired in...
WRAL
Sheriff: Nash Co. mother nearly set 4-year-old son on fire before sibling intervened
NASHVILLE, N.C. — A mother's four-year-old son was nearly lit on fire during a mental health crisis at a home in Nash County on Tuesday. Investigators determined Latisha McDonald was "having a severe mental health crisis that warranted immediate medical and mental intervention." It was found that McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and child on fire around 6:30 a.m. on Mike Lane in Nashville.
WRAL
NAIA championsihp helping bring milliions of dollars to Durham
Two major sporting events are coming to the Bull City in December, bringing tourism dollars and support for youth sports with them. Two major sporting events are coming to the Bull City in December, bringing tourism dollars and support for youth sports with them.
WRAL
Owner frustrated, upset after gunshots fired inside Raleigh business
Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired inside his store with customers inside. Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired inside his store with customers inside. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor:...
WRAL
Person struck by car on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh
A person was hit by a car Wednesday morning on Glenwood Avenue near Holly Ridge Drive. A person was hit by a car Wednesday morning on Glenwood Avenue near Holly Ridge Drive.
WRAL
Rocky Mount couple has run local dry cleaning business for 64 years
For 64 years, Ed and Martha Strange have run a dry cleaning business in Rocky Mount--Ed is 95 years old and still works every day! It is a specialty dry cleaner, and during the holiday season, Martha and Ed are busy cleaning wedding dresses and ball gowns. For 64 years,...
WRAL
Dragging officer is not woman's first attempt to flee arrest
Deserie Ann Byrum had outstanding warrants in both North Carolina and Arizona. Now she's in jail after injuring a Zebulon officer. Deserie Ann Byrum had outstanding warrants in both North Carolina and Arizona. Now she's in jail after injuring a Zebulon officer.
WRAL
Driver: Man killed in Glenwood Avenue crash was walking close to cars
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh was killed Wednesday morning. Police said Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue into oncoming traffic. The driver of a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling westbound on Glenwood Avenue and struck Hernandez. The westbound lanes...
WRAL
Woman arrested after forcing drivers to go to bank, withdraw money at gunpoint in Durham, Orange counties
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Monday arrested a woman linked to two armed robberies. Alicia Inez Moles, 38, was wanted for crimes in Durham and Orange counties that occurred about 12 hours apart on Monday. On 6 a.m. on Monday she asked...
WRAL
8 cars broken into at Creedmoor apartments, police looking for 2 men
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — The Creedmoor Police Department is searching for two men after cars were broken into last week. According to police, eight cars were broken into at the Holly Creek Apartments on North Main Street between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. All the cars were unlocked.
WRAL
Southern Pines Growler Co. president discusses how Moore County community came together during power outage
Southern Pines Growler Co. President Jerry Bateman discussed the efforts he and his employees made to accommodate people without power after the Dec. 3 attacks on two Moore County substations. Bateman's business is one of the few in the area that has the ability to operate on a generator. Southern...
WRAL
Man charged in multiple assaults at NC State's Wolf Village apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man linked to two sexual assaults in two weeks on the campus of North Carolina State University is now banned from that property while he awaits trial. Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Dean, 21, was arrested Monday night near the campus and charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering and second-degree forced sex offense. He was being held of $550,000 bond.
WRAL
Moore Miracles supports business recovery after power outage
More than 45,000 people and businesses in Moore County were without power from Dec. 3 - Dec. 7. Here's how the area's shops, restaurants and lodging are recouping their losses this holiday season. More than 45,000 people and businesses in Moore County were without power from Dec. 3 - Dec....
WRAL
Fayetteville witnesses heard shots, truck crash and catch fire; man, child were shot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire. Police said the man, Bishop Rhone, 27, died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The girl was listed in critical condition. Residents of...
WRAL
Man, teen shot at Fayetteville apartment complex
A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a Fayetteville apartment complex, and a teenager was injured. A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a Fayetteville apartment complex, and a teenager was injured.
WRAL
Moore County man charged with selling drugs to man who overdosed, died
BEAR CREEK, N.C. — Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with an overdose death that occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to Chatham County investigators, the victim bought the drugs from Rush the day he died.
