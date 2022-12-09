Read full article on original website
Related
This New Jersey Town Gets More Snow Than Any Other NJ Town Every Year
The weather in New Jersey is so weird and unpredictable. I live in Central Jersey (yes, there is such a place) and I can remember some years when my husband has been cooking on the grill on Christmas Day in shorts and a t-shirt with temperatures in the 60s and then other years when it's been absolutely bitter cold and there's no way he wanted to stand outside and cook.
Happy Holidays! This South Jersey Town Is Offering FREE Parking Through Jan 1
For anyone visiting Camden New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!. Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12 - Jan 1, 2023. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.
CONFIRMED: Urban Air Entertainment Taking Over Staples in Lawrence, NJ
After hearing many rumors about what would be replacing the Staples store in Lawrence Shopping Center after it closes for good in early January, I've found out officially which one was true. CentralJersey.com is reporting that Urban Air, a family entertainment venue has signed a lease and is hoping to...
This Will Be The Hottest Bar in Mercer County on New Year’s Eve
The holidays are coming to a close and the last plan on the agenda is New Year's Eve. Whether you love the holiday or hate it, you’re most likely going to need some plans, and Cooper’s is the place to be to ring in 2023. Cooper’s Riverview in...
Factory Donuts Coffee ‘N Chicken Re-Opens in Philly. More Locations to Come!
Donuts, coffee and chicken?? What a delicious combo! If you're looking for savory and sweet, you'll be happy to see this. Factory Donuts, a Bucks County-based donut brand is bouncing back after falling victim to the pandemic. They’ve just rebranded under new ownership and have re-opened in Philly, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.
UPDATE: “Lucky” The Injured Philly Dog is Loving Foster Life Post-Surgery!
So far so good with this sweet pup who needed our help!. Remember Lucky the mixed breed pit mix who was found abandonded and severely injured on some train tracks in Montgomery County? It was a heart-breaking story. Lucky was completely unable to walk, and by the looks of things, it was likely due to human cruelty and abuse.
What’s Moving in to Staples Location in Lawrence, NJ?
A few of the Lawrence community Facebook pages are buzzing today (Tuesday, December 13th) about what may, or may not be, moving into the current Staples store in Lawrence Shopping Center once it closes its doors for good in early January. There have been many rumors lately. I spoke with...
Stolen statue returned to Trenton, NJ’s ‘Angel Island’
TRENTON — The stolen the Angel of Faith statuer returned to its podium in front of three churches at the city's holiday celebration on Wednesday. The 500 pound bronze statue was cut at the ankles and taken from its podium at Perry and Warren streets in the early hours of May 3.
Back on the market: NJ house costs less than a gallon of gas
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Need a holiday gift for someone special in your life?. There is a house in New Jersey that is back on the market, and it costs less than a tank of gas. For only $1, there is a 1,700-square-foot house for sale again in Hunterdon County, according to Zillow.
NJ crime: Rutgers mugger selling ‘candy’ forces victim to transfer funds
NEW BRUNSWICK — A thief used intimidation to get funds and other items of value in what could be called a digital stick-up on the Rutgers University campus Tuesday night. The victim who is affiliated with Rutgers University was stopped at the intersection of College and Hamilton avenues around 7:30 p.m. by a man who asked if he wanted to buy some candy, according to Rutgers University police.
Swifties Beware! NJ Woman Loses $1480 in Taylor Swift Ticket Scam
For a woman in New Jersey, this case may not be so easy to "Shake It Off". Right now, tickets for the Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" are one of the most-desired items in country. Swifties are so desperate to get their hands on these red-hot tickets, they're willing to pay almost anything to anyone, which makes them susceptible to online scammers. Which unfortunately is the case of a New Jersey woman.
2 men found dead in NJ auto service garage
PAULSBORO – Two men found dead in a garage Tuesday were likely killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. Family members told 6 ABC Action News that Allen Nichols and Lloyd Campbell were in the garage that houses Campbell Towing and Auto Service, a long-time family business, on Monroe Avenue. A customer found them after knocking on the garage's door and got no answer.
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
‘Stay True’ — NJ high school senior launches apparel brand
A senior at Robbinsville High School is the brain behind a local apparel brand that's encouraging everyone to "stay true" to their beliefs and values. Planning to attend college in the fall, 17-year-old Christian Wright also intends to keep his brand in production and open it up to a new campus of customers.
Hey Swifties, Here’s Latest Taylor Swift Ticket Winner!
If you were playing along last week on 94.5 PST you know that we were giving away tickets to the HOTTEST concert of 2023... Taylor Swift at the Linc in Philly next May. Each day we played a Twisted Taylor Swift Ticket Track. That was three really quick clips of Taylor Swift songs.
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0