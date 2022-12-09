ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Culture Connection: New restaurant opens in downtown Urbana

By Karina Rubio
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4WV2_0jdAfklA00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a new beginning for husband and wife duo Memoire Budimbu and Lisette Mbaki. Although they are not new to the small business world, they are now the proud owners of a new restaurant.

They moved to Illinois from the Congo with the dream of owning a business, but it took some legwork first to get there.

Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing

“I tried to find a job, but before you find a job you have to know English,” says Memoire. “I went to [the] Adult Education [Center] in Urbana. My teacher, Katie, pushed me.”

That is where Memoire also learned resume and interview skills. After several different jobs, he and Lisette opened Best of Africa’s Food Store in downtown Urbana.

They say one of the first problems they encountered was actually a good problem to have. The first few days were so busy in the store that it was hard to keep shelves fully stocked.

That is when they knew a restaurant would be just as, or even more, successful.

“When we came here, we saw Chinese restaurants, Indian restaurants, Italian, [and] French.”

All that was missing? A restaurant featuring African cuisine. They wanted to test it out first.

“My wife [is] a good cooker. She used to cook for the Congolese community,” says Memoire.

It is a big community in Champaign-Urbana. Anything from birthdays, to anniversaries, to weddings, Lisette catered it. She got the gift from her mother.

“She was just cooking in the streets [in Africa]. You put your table on the street and people come by. It looks like [food is] in my blood,” says Lisette.

This week, dozens of people showed up for the grand opening of Mama’s African Kitchen, including Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin.

Meet the Mayor: Urbana updates on Hotel Royer and ARPA applications

“One of our top goals is to encourage business to locate here and, just as importantly, to succeed,” says Marlin. “[This restaurant] really reflects the diversity of the community.”

The restaurant menu focuses on Congolese food, but also includes other African cuisine from Nigeria, Liberia, and Ghana.

Memoire and Lisette say they’re excited to bring new flavors to people who have yet to experience this kind of food.

Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another

Even though a second business means more work, they believe they have the formula for continued success.

“We have good teamwork here. We hire good people who do a good job,” says Memoire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel20.com

Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Addilyn’s famous brownies in CI Kitchen

Addilyn Bent-Perzee is back in our CI Kitchen to share her famous brownies. Addilyn is a 13 year old who loves baking various, delicious homemade treats. She will donate 15% of every sale to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Join her Facebook group HERE.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Potential Urbana “tiny homes” aiming to fight homelessness

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A non-profit leader in Champaign said she’s seen how hard it is to live on the streets. Now, Claudia Lennhoff, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers’ executive director, is one of many working on a unique solution to battle homelessness in Champaign County.  She hopes to create “Hope Village,” a community of tiny […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello on Wednesday. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park said: “By the looks of it, […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police invites community to ‘Coffee with a Cop’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is inviting the community to its fourth “Coffee with a Cop” event of 2022 on Thursday morning. The event is part of a nationwide effort for police officers to connect more with their communities. Champaign Police held its most recent event in July. Community members have come […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Table for Ten sitting down at Doherty’s Pub January 20

December 14, 2022 – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an evening of conversation at Doherty’s Pub on Friday, January 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This Table for Ten event is free for all who attend, but registration has closed. If you have...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Green St. lane temporarily closed in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One westbound lane on Green St. in Champaign is closed temporarily this week. The lane closure, between Randolph St. and State St., is in order to repair a leaking water valve. Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during the closure. The lane is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 16. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 14

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars. Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

The Land Connection’s Kids Kits: PB Energy Bites

Kids Kits, the last Market of the Holiday season and all the amazing gift shopping opportunities at our nearly sold out, full market. Kids Kits this month is a repeat of our most popular kit of the year: PB Energy Bites. In July we handed out 60 kits in 1 hour 15 minutes of this popular kit! This month, we are handing out a total of 90 kits, first come first serve, featuring amazing local honey from The Hive by Maple Street Gardens (who will be at the Market with all their amazing bee & honey products!)
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Second teen charged in connection to deadly Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a second teenager in connection to a shooting that left another teenager dead last month. Thomas Woodson, 16 of Urbana, was charged on Wednesday with six adult counts related to the death of 18-year-old Nizeri Carter on Nov. 4. Those counts […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Urbana’s newest restaurant Mama’s African Kitchen is open for dine in

Co-owned by Congolese immigrants Memoire Budimbu Mabiza and Lisette Mbaki, the brand new restaurant Mama's African Kitchen by Best of Africa Food Store is open for dine in. The restaurant shares an entrance with the African grocery. Just turn to the left to enter the restaurant. Photo by Alyssa Buckley.
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Fire destroys Champaign home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The resident of a Champaign home has been displaced by a fire Wednesday morning. The Champaign Fire Department said they responded to a structure fire at 1314 S. Duncan Road at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived at the scene, there was heavy smoke and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Catalytic converter thefts continue in Springfield, Champaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police Department is seeking information regarding the thefts of 11 catalytic converters, while the University of Illinois Police Department reports another stolen converter. The Springfield Police Department reported that in recent weeks seven catalytic converters were stolen at the 600 block of N. Sixth St., and three catalytic converters were […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District to host Winter Solstice celebration

Urbana, IL (WCIA) The first day of winter is fast approaching. Urbana Park District is inviting you to join them for their Winter Solstice celebration. Winter Solstice Celebration. • December 17. • 4-7 p.m. • Anita Purves Nature Center, 1505 N. Broadway, Urbana. • FREE!. People still need to call...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Monticello senior center offers gift wrapping to community

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re looking to get your holiday gifts wrapped, Monticello has you covered. Maple Point Assisted Living Community is hosting a gift-wrapping fundraiser. Anyone can drop off gifts at the Monticello Community Center and volunteers will wrap them for $3 a piece. Organizer Stacy...
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Surreal Sound from Unity High School shares sounds of the season

We’re excited to have students from Unity High School on the CI Stage to share sounds of the season. Save the date for their winter concert Thursday the 15th at 7pm! Then Thursday January 19th at 7pm they will have their show choir preview show. February 10th is the muchly anticipated All Out A Capella concert at 7pm.
TOLONO, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to Champaign apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside a 12-unit apartment building on Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene at the 200 block of Kenwood Rd., they reported smoke and fire coming from a third-floor apartment. Crews then deployed multiple hose lines and quickly upgraded the fire to a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Kristi Hudson: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree

The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. This week’s IYW takes a dive into the Hoopeston Pool and the woman who spearheaded the campaign to keep it up and running: Kristi Hudson. Kristi was born and...
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy