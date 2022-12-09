Read full article on original website
Free birthday cake kits handed out to Billings students in need
For some students in school district 2 at Billings Public Schools, food insecurity can mean their families may not have the money to celebrate their birthdays. But the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools is working to change that. According to the press release, roughly 600-700 students in School District...
Evolution of Kirks’ Grocery: What it was and what it is now
Don’t be fooled by the name; this is not a place you can stop at to pick up a carton of eggs. Located on Minnesota Avenue in Billings, Kirks’ Grocery is a community space for others to express themselves through art, music, poetry, and more!. Kirks’ Grocery was...
Need help with your heat bill this winter? Here are a few options
For low-income households, there may be times when they must choose from certain necessities. That can mean choosing to buy groceries over their energy bill. Fortunately, they can utilize a few resources to stay warm during the colder months. There are several options for Energy Assistance from district 7 of...
School Violence: What students can do
Another threat was reported against Billings Senior High School on Tuesday by a student who saw the post on a social media website. The student informed parents and law enforcement and the threat was found to be substantiated. “A student reported a social media post from another student threatening to shoot up Senior,” said BPD Sgt. Chaney.
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Will Billings have a white Christmas in 2022?
Many residents in the Billings area may be wondering whether they can expect snow on Christmas. The National Weather Service in Billings released their predictions determining if there will be a “white” Christmas this year. Billings usually has a white Christmas about 49% of the time. The likelihood...
“We take each one seriously” – BPD Lt. Lennick on school threats
Update Tuesday, December 13, 2022 12:00pm: The BPD responded quickly and successfully in investigating the latest threat again Senior High School in Billings. Lt. Matt Lennick tells Billings Beat that each threat will be investigated “to our fullest capacity..”. “Police Department would like to remind the public that when...
Hazardous winter storm alert; Very cold all week
The NWS is issuing a potential Winter Storm alert for the next four days in Montana that will likely impact driving conditions across the state. NWS Billings says if you have travel or outdoor plans from Monday through Thursday you should make alternative and contingency plans. Heavy snow and blizzard...
Nahamis Avenue Project in Huntley needs public comment
The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment for a proposed project outside Huntley, Montana. The press release says the project will resurface roughly one mile at the intersection of Nahamis Avenue and Northern Avenue, ending at the intersection of the old U.S. Highway 312. The proposed work for...
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
Gas drops below $3 in Billings
Gasoline hit below $3 per gallon in Billings and is selling at $2.99. According to Gasbuddy.com prices are still ranging from $3.17 to below $3. Prices steadily dropped over the past four days from $3.39 on Friday to $2.99 Tuesday in Billings and surrounding areas. No word on how much...
West bound I90 near Billings blocked because of accident
I90 CLOSURE ALERT: According to the 511-road alert report map, the vehicle collision is just east of Junction US 87 North near Billings. That’s Exit 452 so if you travel that stretch of highway try to find an alternative route Tuesday morning. Temperatures are still bitter cold at 14...
