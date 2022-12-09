ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
NFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason fields looks after Week 14

The NFC playoff picture got a bit more clarity at the top in Week 14. However, it got cloudier down below with the sudden emergence of the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks faltering yet again. The NFL playoffs are just over a month away and teams are preparing to make their run for a Super Bowl championship.
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement

The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ dismissive reaction to Micah Parson not buying his MVP candidacy

People can’t wait to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys face off against each other again, especially since Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made a comment about his seeming disapproval of the MVP hype surrounding Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. But they will have to wait, as that matchup won’t happen until Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury

Following a torn ACL in 2021, Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young is still yet to return to the field. But it appears that this could soon change. The Commanders chose to activate Young off of the Physically Unable to Participate list three weeks ago. But since returning to practice, he is yet to […] The post Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Todd McShay claims ‘character issues’ could hurt Georgia’s Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft stock

Football analyst Todd McShay did not hold back on his opinion of Georgia football defensive lineman Jalen Carter. McShay believes that Carter’s “character issues” will impact his overall draft stock, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “With Carter, there are some character issues, does he get along with everybody, What’s he like to deal with in […] The post Todd McShay claims ‘character issues’ could hurt Georgia’s Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft stock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saquon Barkley gets big injury update for Week 15 vs. Commanders

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to practice before a game against the Washington Commanders after suffering an injury last week, according to a tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan. The Giants planned to limit Barkley’s snaps against the Eagles last week even after he...
Brock Purdy’s official injury status for 49ers Thursday Night Football vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers officially listed Brock Purdy as questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, per Adam Schefter. Niners fans may be tempted to roll their eyes at this update. However, there was a possibility of Purdy, who’s dealing with oblique and rib injuries, being listed as doubtful. But this questionable tag for Thursday is a hopeful update for San Francisco.
3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals

In the Cleveland Browns Week 14 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Deshaun Watson made the second start of his Browns career. The result was a 23-10 Browns loss to their division rivals. Watson wasn’t terrible in the Browns-Bengals game, but he wasn’t great either. It’s just game two in year one of Watson’s five-year deal […] The post 3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama

Odell Beckham Jr. captured a spot in the NFL news cycle as he looked to make a return. The New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills all met with him and his decision was expected by now. There is a very good chance that it ends up being delayed. According to Jeremy Fowler of […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders get critical Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow injury boosts for Week 15

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season they were hoping for in 2022, currently sitting at 5-8. With four weeks left in the regular season, the Raiders are hoping to turn things around during the final stretch run, and they’re set to receive a huge injury boost this week. According to Adam Schefter, […] The post Raiders get critical Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow injury boosts for Week 15 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones

Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about...
Kyler Murray injury update will break the hearts of Cardinals fans

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury during their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, and according to the latest updates, the outlook on the latest setback is not good. According to reports, initial tests on Murray’s injury indicates a torn ACL. He’ll still have an MRI tomorrow to […] The post Kyler Murray injury update will break the hearts of Cardinals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics

Clipper Darrell is one of the most popular and longest-tenured Los Angeles Clippers fans around, so this latest incident at Crypto.com Arena was definitely shocking, to say the least. During LA’s impressive 20-point victory against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, the superfan appeared to get into an altercation with a security guard. After a […] The post Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
