3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
NFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason fields looks after Week 14
The NFC playoff picture got a bit more clarity at the top in Week 14. However, it got cloudier down below with the sudden emergence of the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks faltering yet again. The NFL playoffs are just over a month away and teams are preparing to make their run for a Super Bowl championship.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 15
Injuries have decimated the NFL over the past few weeks, and Monday Night Football saw even more of that happen. Kyler Murray, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, and James Conner all went down at various points of the game, making your waiver wire pickups for Week 15 that much more important.
‘You might get your own team’: Von Miller hilariously highlights why Cowboys need to show Micah Parsons the money
All things considered, the Dallas Cowboys are having a fantastic season. If it weren’t for the Philadelphia Eagles somehow having a much more successful campaign, so far, the Cowboys would have been atop the NFC East division, as they’ve already got 10 wins against only three losses after 14 weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season.
Kyler Murray’s backup reveals much loftier aspirations than Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals will turn toward backup quarterback Colt McCoy for the rest of the season. And he has his sights set on doing some major things, both on and off the gridiron. McCoy is interested in continuing in the football world after his playing days are over. He hasn’t...
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ dismissive reaction to Micah Parson not buying his MVP candidacy
People can’t wait to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys face off against each other again, especially since Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made a comment about his seeming disapproval of the MVP hype surrounding Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. But they will have to wait, as that matchup won’t happen until Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury
Following a torn ACL in 2021, Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young is still yet to return to the field. But it appears that this could soon change. The Commanders chose to activate Young off of the Physically Unable to Participate list three weeks ago. But since returning to practice, he is yet to […] The post Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Todd McShay claims ‘character issues’ could hurt Georgia’s Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft stock
Football analyst Todd McShay did not hold back on his opinion of Georgia football defensive lineman Jalen Carter. McShay believes that Carter’s “character issues” will impact his overall draft stock, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “With Carter, there are some character issues, does he get along with everybody, What’s he like to deal with in […] The post Todd McShay claims ‘character issues’ could hurt Georgia’s Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft stock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson gets 100% real about looming home debut for Browns vs. Ravens
Deshaun Watson is about to make his debut at home for the Cleveland Browns after playing his first two games with his new team in enemy territories. Ahead of Week 15’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens, Watson shared his true feelings about what he expects on Sunday when takes the field in front of home Browns fans for the first time (via 92.3 The Fan).
Saquon Barkley gets big injury update for Week 15 vs. Commanders
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to practice before a game against the Washington Commanders after suffering an injury last week, according to a tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan. The Giants planned to limit Barkley’s snaps against the Eagles last week even after he...
Brock Purdy’s official injury status for 49ers Thursday Night Football vs. Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers officially listed Brock Purdy as questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, per Adam Schefter. Niners fans may be tempted to roll their eyes at this update. However, there was a possibility of Purdy, who’s dealing with oblique and rib injuries, being listed as doubtful. But this questionable tag for Thursday is a hopeful update for San Francisco.
3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals
In the Cleveland Browns Week 14 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Deshaun Watson made the second start of his Browns career. The result was a 23-10 Browns loss to their division rivals. Watson wasn’t terrible in the Browns-Bengals game, but he wasn’t great either. It’s just game two in year one of Watson’s five-year deal […] The post 3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama
Odell Beckham Jr. captured a spot in the NFL news cycle as he looked to make a return. The New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills all met with him and his decision was expected by now. There is a very good chance that it ends up being delayed. According to Jeremy Fowler of […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t forget’: Trevor Lawrence’s fiery message to haters amid Jaguars’ resurgence
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are in a bit of a late season resurgence, winning two of their last three games. Jacksonville’s quarterback spoke about what has driven to improve and his mentality during the Jaguars hot streak. Lawrence took to the podium on Wednesday, speaking about the Jags’...
Raiders get critical Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow injury boosts for Week 15
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season they were hoping for in 2022, currently sitting at 5-8. With four weeks left in the regular season, the Raiders are hoping to turn things around during the final stretch run, and they’re set to receive a huge injury boost this week. According to Adam Schefter, […] The post Raiders get critical Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow injury boosts for Week 15 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about...
Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Browns
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Baltimore Ravens Week 15 bold predictions. They will be back on the road to face the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday. The Ravens are coming off an important 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. They...
Kyler Murray injury update will break the hearts of Cardinals fans
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury during their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, and according to the latest updates, the outlook on the latest setback is not good. According to reports, initial tests on Murray’s injury indicates a torn ACL. He’ll still have an MRI tomorrow to […] The post Kyler Murray injury update will break the hearts of Cardinals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics
Clipper Darrell is one of the most popular and longest-tenured Los Angeles Clippers fans around, so this latest incident at Crypto.com Arena was definitely shocking, to say the least. During LA’s impressive 20-point victory against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, the superfan appeared to get into an altercation with a security guard. After a […] The post Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
