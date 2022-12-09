Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man receives 2 life sentences for child molestation
A Fort Myers man was given two life sentences Wednesday after being found guilty of child molestation. Johnny Andrus Jackson, 32, was sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years of age and sentenced to life in prison for lewd or lascivious molestation. Jackson was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for lewd or lascivious conduct and ordered to pay statutory fees and fines. He was sentenced as a prison releasee re-offender and habitual felony offender.
Longboat Observer
Man faces murder charges in death of Sarasota woman
A 46-year-old Sarasota man will face murder charges upon his release from Sarasota Memorial Hospital in connection with a suspicious death reported on Monday. Police said a 34-year-old woman was found dead in Unit 132 of the Cabana Inn, 2525 South Tamiami Trail following a welfare check call around 5 p.m. at that address. Dula was found unconscious after ingesting narcotics and was resuscitated and taken to SMH, where he remains.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy
Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
Jury selection underway for Adam Soules
The man accused in a January 2019 stabbing death of the Fort Myers Beach library director asked the judge to drop all charges and dismiss his case.
International Business Times
Florida Man Arrested For Murder Of Woman Who Was Found Tied, Stabbed 38 Times
A 53-year-old man in Florida has been arrested for the murder of a woman after DNA evidence tied him to the crime scene. Two months after the woman's death, officials announced the arrest of Michael Douglas, who is accused of tying up the victim and stabbing her 38 times, police said, as reported by Law & Crime on Sunday.
Court TV
Police: Murder suspect stabbed romantic interest 38 times
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFTX) — An arrest has been made in a late September killing where investigators say a man stabbed a woman approximately 38 times in her Florida home. Michael Douglas, 53, is in custody and facing a charge of first-degree premeditated murder in the woman’s death.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County man accused of using the bathroom while burglarizing home
Lee County deputies went to Pearl Street on Fort Myers Beach for a burglary in progress on Dec. 10. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner’s door went from locked to unlocked and back to locked again, triggering an alert to his phone. Footage from the...
Mysuncoast.com
Sheriff hopes someone will recognize vape shop burglar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect responsible for two armed burglaries at two locations of a vape store in unincorporated Sarasota. On Dec. 5 and 8, two separate Ignite Vapors stores on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota were burglarized. The...
Florida deputy fired after sending explicit messages to arrestee
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy was dismissed from duty after an investigation found he made several sexual advances on a woman and offered to “get her off” her charges following her arrest in October. The investigation began when a woman, whose name is being withheld by News Channel 8, was […]
WINKNEWS.com
Mark Sievers’ lawyers file for rehearing in death sentence appeal
Mark Sievers, convicted of the first-degree murder of his wife, filed through his lawyers for a rehearing in appealing his death sentence. According to the filing, Sievers’ defense argues that the Florida Supreme Court “overlooked or misapprehended points of law and fact in affirming Mr. Sievers’ case.”
Child safe, man in custody after Bradenton standoff
An armed man who allegedly barricaded themselves inside a home with a child has been taken into custody, and the child is safe, Bradenton police said.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies looking for man seen lurking outside Villas jewelry store
Deputies are looking for a man seen lurking outside a Villas jewelry store and shutting off its power. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man was seen in security video lurking around Bradley’s Fine Jewelers at 14261 S. Tamiami Trail on Dec. 3. After employees left for the night, he turned off the power to the business.
One wanted for stealing $1,000 in cash from car in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — One person is wanted after stealing $1,000 in cash from a car on Saville Avenue in Bonita Springs. The car burglar then nonchalantly walked away with the money once confronted by the victim. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the person to please contact...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police investigating woman’s death
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death on Tamiami Trial. Officers were conducting a welfare check in the 2500 block of South Tamiami Trail just before 5 p.m. Monday, when they found an dead adult woman, a department spokeswoman said. An adult man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with injuries.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers K-9 foils 2 suspects’ attempted catalytic converter theft
Two men were arrested while trying to steal catalytic converters Monday night after one was caught by a Fort Myers K-9 named Gunny. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Geanny Acosta, 41, and Placeres Garlobosa, 45, were arrested after a call came in at around 10:30 p.m. about two men committing a burglary at Alligator Towing & Recovery, located 4871 Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Blvd.
Daughters of Michigan man killed in Punta Gorda crash start GoFundMe to keep father’s legacy going
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — In November, a man from Michigan saw what was happening to Southwest Floridians after Hurricane Ian and wanted to help. He didn’t have much, but he did have a shop full of bicycles. That man was 57-year-old Steven Pringle, an Army Veteran who owned...
Man killed in St. Petersburg crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials confirm that an inmate has died at their detention facility. According to a release, the incident occurred at 5:40 a.m. Monday Dec. 12. Deputies learned that a 26-year-old male inmate was having trouble breathing in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A medical stat was called and EMS was notified. As the inmate was being transported in a wheelchair from his cell to the jail medical unit, he became unresponsive and was quickly placed on the floor. Jail staff provided life-saving measures, but were unable to revive him.
Two women wanted after attempting to cash in stolen lottery tickets
Deputies looking to identify two people pictured below after lottery tickets were stolen from an area business. The burglary happened at the 7-Eleven located at 11700 S Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.
10NEWS
2 arrested in Lee County narcotics operation that seized $1.1 million
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An extensive narcotics operation led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of $1.1 million in cash, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced. Dubbed "Operation Narco Navidad," the agency was able to also recover two kilos of cocaine and a gun, in addition to the hefty amount of cash.
Comments / 10