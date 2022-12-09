Read full article on original website
Death notice for Lorraine Draper
Lorraine Draper, 81, Pipestone, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Pipestone County Hospice. Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church in Pipestone. Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Peace United Methodist Church. Intermet...
Rev. Charles Boeder
Rev. Charles Boeder, 89, Pipestone, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at the Pipestone County Medical Center in Pipestone. Visitation was held on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pipestone with Rev. Timothy Rynearson officiating. Funeral services were held Saturday,...
The final act for the former Quarry Twin Theater
An excavator dug into what remained of the former Quarry Twin Theater building on Pipestone’s Main Street Wednesday morning, Dec. 7 and by the end of the week the structure was gone. The Pipestone City Council accepted a quote of $49,100 from Double “D” Gravel to demolish the building...
The last ride of the Dakota 38+2
When the Dakota 38+2 riders pass through Pipestone this year it will likely be for the last time. The annual ride spans over 300 miles, beginning in Lower Brule, S.D. and ending in Mankato. The ride commemorates the hanging on Dec. 26, 1862 of 38 Dakota in Mankato following the end of the U.S.-Dakota War. Three years later, on Nov. 11, 1865 two Dakota chiefs were also hung at Fort Snelling, accounting for the “+ 2” in the name of the ride.
