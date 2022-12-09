When the Dakota 38+2 riders pass through Pipestone this year it will likely be for the last time. The annual ride spans over 300 miles, beginning in Lower Brule, S.D. and ending in Mankato. The ride commemorates the hanging on Dec. 26, 1862 of 38 Dakota in Mankato following the end of the U.S.-Dakota War. Three years later, on Nov. 11, 1865 two Dakota chiefs were also hung at Fort Snelling, accounting for the “+ 2” in the name of the ride.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO