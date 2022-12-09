ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man drives the wrong-way, crashes car during rush hour on I-384 in Manchester

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
 5 days ago

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught driving the wrong-way on I-394 in Manchester and crashed into another car during rush hour.

State police responded to I-384 westbound in the area of Exit 4 in Manchester and located a pick-up truck that had allegedly been traveling in the wrong direction and hit a Toyota Camry.

Officials located the pickup truck matching the description on Candlewood Drive, half a mile from the crash scene. Police said the driver, identified as 35-year-old William Gerlack, showed signs of impairment and failed a sobriety test.

After Gerlack was taken into custody, police seized a bag containing suspected Xanax pills from his car.

Gerlack was charged with the following: evading a motor vehicle accident, driving the wrong way, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

He was released on a $25,000 surety bond and is due in court on Jan. 3, 2023.

Rayjohn234 John345
5d ago

Out on bond until the New Year well we probably will read about his New Years antics..... pray he does not kill somebody for the holidays

