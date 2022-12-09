COLORADO SPRING-A local law firm is calling for a criminal investigation after the arrest of 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson on October 9th. Attorneys with the law offices of Harry M. Daniels say Gadson was viciously beaten by officers after he was pulled over for not having a properly displayed license tag. They say officers claimed to smell marijuana in the vehicle and tried to arrest Gadson on suspicion of DUI. When he refused to get out of the vehicle, the law firm says the officers repeatedly punched Gadson in the head and face. Meanwhile, in response, the Colorado Springs Police Department says officers saw a knife in front of the vehicle during their initial contact with Gadson. In mid-October, CSPD received a complaint on the arrest and they say after a review of the officers’ use of force, it was found to be within policy.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO