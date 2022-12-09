Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of killing boyfriend will not serve more jail time
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids woman convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend will not serve any more jail time. The judge sentenced her to five years in prison, but said she already served her time leading up to the trial. In her second trial in September,...
Galesburg man in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot courthouse
GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg man was arrested for allegedly threatening to attack the courthouse, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, Deputies responded to the Knox County Courthouse after a threat was reported. Deputies learned that 30-year-old Matthew Sullivan had called the county's traffic division about...
Police arrest 16-year-old in connection to Rock Island attempted robbery
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy faces charges in connection to an alleged armed robbery in Rock Island that happened Tuesday evening, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Officers responded to an area hospital at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday after an 18-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound...
ourquadcities.com
Teen charged after man shot in hand in Rock Island
A 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen property after an investigation, the Rock Island Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say they responded to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital around 7:06 p.m. Tuesday after an 18-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand.
KWQC
Police: Teen arrested after armed robbery in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old was arrested after police say he shot and robbed a man in Rock Island Tuesday. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital after an 18-year-old man arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand, according to a media release.
KWQC
Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Knox Co. Courthouse, deputies say
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after deputies say he threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse Wednesday. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Traffic Division at the courthouse for reported threats, according to a media release. Deputies said they found that 30-year-old...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with theft allegedly hit officer while leaving store lot
An Iowa City woman was arrested on warrants stemming from an October incident where she allegedly stole merchandise from a Coralville store and hit an officer while escaping. Police say the incident occurred at the Walmart on Commerce Drive the morning of October 31st. 27-year-old Rashonda Hannon of Sylvan Glen Court is accused of leaving the store with over $1800 in merchandise without attempting to pay for the items.
kwayradio.com
Prison Time for Woman Who Stole from Elderly Relative
A Waterloo woman will go to prison for stealing from an elderly relative who was living at Tripoli Nursing and Rehabilitation, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 56 year old Shanan Smith held power of attorney for the family member. She used the family member’s money to fuel her gambling addiction. When the nursing home bill went into the red, Smith sold the victim’s home to pay it off, but used the remainder for her own personal use. Smith also received three deposits from the relative’s Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System benefits. In total, Smith stole $54,000. She has been sentenced to three years and one month in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. As part of her release she will not be able to enter a casino, participate in lotteries, dog racing, sports betting, card games, or other forms of gambling. The family member died in 2019.
KCRG.com
Murder conviction upheld for Dubuque man in death of his girlfriend
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Dubuque man for killing his girlfriend. Court documents say Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017. The court heard arguments over his appeal last month, marking the second appeal in this case. A...
KCJJ
Sigourney man reportedly gave brother’s name when stopped for traffic violation
A Sigourney man who allegedly gave his brother’s name when stopped for a traffic violation to avoid being jailed for missing a court date got arrested anyway when the brother’s driving privileges were barred. The incident occurred in Tiffin at around 5:15am last Thursday. 25-year-old Adam Fry of...
KCRG.com
Four arrested for animal neglect in Cedar Falls, one charged with child endangerment
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people were arrested on Monday in an animal neglect case in Cedar Falls. Thomas Orr, 34, William Shock, 46, Heather William-Orr, 43, and Tamara Shock, 22, were arrested and charged with Animal Neglect with Injury after law enforcement seized numerous animals from unsafe conditions at a home in Cedar Falls last month.
977wmoi.com
Mercer Co. Woman Facing More Animal Abuse Charges
A Mercer County woman is facing more animal abuse charges after nearly two-hundred dogs were found on her property in poor condition this past summer. Karen Plambeck was arrested in August after law enforcement seized 198 dogs from her home. At a hearing yesterday, prosecutors announced they are filing seven more counts of animal abuse against Plambeck. She initially faced five.
Rock Island police searching for suspects in theft of bald eagle statue
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Police are searching for at least two people suspected in the theft of a bald eagle statue from a resident's porch, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The pair of suspects were spotted on security video using a drill to remove a statue of...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with assault after downtown incident
A woman who told police she didn’t care if she got arrested for assault was taken into custody for an assault that happened overnight in downtown Iowa City. Police say the incident occurred just after 1am at Gabe’s on East Washington Street. 21-year-old Raven Davenport of Westwinds Drive and the victim reportedly got into an exchange of words because Davenport believed the victim got in her personal space. Davenport then allegedly proceeded to make threats and then assault the victim by hitting her in the face.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa woman will be going to federal prison after purchasing multiple firearms. 42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. Information at the sentencing hearing showed that between November 2020 and August...
ourquadcities.com
22-year-old man wounded in Rock Island shooting
On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at approximately 2:37 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of 5th ½ Avenue. Callers reported the shots came from a white sedan seen leaving the area. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses who reported hearing gunshots and seeing a group of juveniles wearing dark clothing running through the yards, police said in a Tuesday release. Officers searched the area and located multiple spent shell casing in an alley.
Monday afternoon shooting injures 22-year-old in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — No arrests have been made after a 22-year-old man was shot while riding as a passenger in a truck Monday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Police responded to a shots fired call at 2:37 p.m. in the 2500 block of 5th 1/2...
KCJJ
IC woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle
Allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest…although she reportedly told police the two are not romantically involved. Iowa City Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Huntington Drive just before 12:45 Saturday morning. The alleged victim told police that 32-year-old Martika Murphy had woken him up and began arguing with him. He added that Murphy asked him to leave the residence, then hit him repeatedly with a broom handle around his head and neck. Police say the side of the man’s neck was red and swollen.
KCJJ
North Liberty woman accused of forging thousands of dollars in checks she allegedly took from her father
A North Liberty woman is accused of forging thousands of dollars in checks she allegedly took from her father. 20-year-old Haley Grahlman Matheny of Sugar Creek Lane was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 4:15 Friday morning. North Liberty Police say earlier this year Grahlman Matheny took 20 checks from her father and wrote them out to herself. She allegedly cashed $7,290 in checks at the Hills Bank Forevergreen Road location before the reported scheme was discovered by her father.
KCJJ
IC Police: Suspect shot himself during parking ramp standoff
Iowa City Police say an armed suspect shot himself during a standoff with police in a Riverfront Crossings parking ramp. According to an ICPD news release, at approximately 2 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a welfare check at the Court Street Parking Ramp bus depot. Information received by police indicated a man was possibly armed and that a woman and children were involved.
