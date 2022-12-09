Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Lorraine Draper
Lorraine Draper, 81, Pipestone, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Pipestone County Hospice. Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church in Pipestone. Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Peace United Methodist Church. Intermet...
pipestonestar.com
Bryon Thayne Hulstein
Bryon Thayne Hulstein, 57, Pipestone, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at his home. Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 12 at Celebration Church in Brandon, S.D. with Rev. Michael Freeman officiating. Honorary casket bearers was Banks Graphenteen. Casket bearers were Cody Hulstein, Caleb Tinklenberg, Eric Jandl, Anthony Graphenteen, Cal Hulstein...
pipestonestar.com
Edmund (Butch) Michael Coughlin
Edmund (Butch) Michael Coughlin, age 75, joined his daughter Katie Courtney and his wife Karen Houlihan in heaven on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. Ed was born in Pipestone, Minn. on March 19, 1947 to Sylvester and Elaine Coughlin. On March 9, 1968 he married Karen L. Houlihan in Pipestone. Soon after, they moved to Mankato, Minn. and started their family. They were married for 46 years until Karen’s passing in 2014.
pipestonestar.com
New pastor joins First Lutheran Church
Pastor Ann Zastrow became the new pastor at First Lutheran Church in Pipestone on Oct. 1. She is the first full-time pastor at the church since Pastor Joyce Tollefson Capp retired in November of 2021. While the church searched for a new long-term pastor, lay people, pastors and synod representatives fulfilled pastoral duties.
pipestonestar.com
The final act for the former Quarry Twin Theater
An excavator dug into what remained of the former Quarry Twin Theater building on Pipestone’s Main Street Wednesday morning, Dec. 7 and by the end of the week the structure was gone. The Pipestone City Council accepted a quote of $49,100 from Double “D” Gravel to demolish the building...
pipestonestar.com
The last ride of the Dakota 38+2
When the Dakota 38+2 riders pass through Pipestone this year it will likely be for the last time. The annual ride spans over 300 miles, beginning in Lower Brule, S.D. and ending in Mankato. The ride commemorates the hanging on Dec. 26, 1862 of 38 Dakota in Mankato following the end of the U.S.-Dakota War. Three years later, on Nov. 11, 1865 two Dakota chiefs were also hung at Fort Snelling, accounting for the “+ 2” in the name of the ride.
Comments / 0