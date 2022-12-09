ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Avalanche in Neff’s Canyon sends one person to the hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — First responders say one person was injured in an avalanche Wednesday in Neff’s Canyon in the Millcreek area at 4326 E White Way. KSL TV’s Jed Boal reported that search and rescue personnel are now arriving at the trailhead, which is at the top of Olympus Cove. The avalanche was reported by one of two people in the area.
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fire to multi-family condo unit in Park City displaces 20 people

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Police say 20 people have been displaced following a fire inside a multi-family condo unit Wednesday afternoon. Authorities tell KSL TV’s Lauren Steinbrecher that police have arranged housing for all of those individuals displaced by the fire. The incident is in the area of 1000 Park Avenue.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
TREMONTON, UT
ABC 4

Ogden resident displaced after house fire on Laine Ave.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden resident has been displaced after a structure fire in the 2100 block of Laine Ave. near 21st, according to firefighters. Crews responded shortly after 9 p.m., according to Ogden Fire Dpty. Chief Mike Slater. The single-family home had smoke and fire coming from inside the home. Slater said the fire was put out in short fashion, but the home’s resident is now displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

One person injured in Little Cottonwood Canyon avalanche

SALT LAKE CITY — A skier is recovering from several significant injuries Tuesday night after an avalanche caught him in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Estimates of the avalanche had it as big as 100 feet wide. A forecaster told KSL TV that he believed it was closer to 60 feet and two to four feet deep.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Residents in Ballpark neighborhood to file nuisance complaint after vacant house fires

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City are fed up after five fires have broken out in two weeks on Major Street. The street is just south of 1300 South, between State and Main street. Along the street are four vacant homes, all owned by the same property owner. They believe the homes have been vacant for about a year and a half.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Road rage suspect arrested following fight with police

SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an outstanding warrant and a history of fleeing from police — who was previously convicted of attempted murder — was arrested Tuesday after fighting with officers and breaking one officer's nose, according to police. Daniel Lynn Meinhart, 40, was booked...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
KSLTV

Car wash customers help pay the bills for 10-year-old Utah girl

LEHI, Utah — This week is the grand opening for a Quick Quack location in Lehi and it opened its doors in a very meaningful way. In the middle of a snowstorm, you typically don’t stop to get a carwash. But car after car pulled up to the new Quick Quack in Lehi on Monday. These drivers weren’t here to see their car shine, they were here to see something special — Leah Landeen’s smile.
LEHI, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KETCHUM, ID
upr.org

Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley

The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. 33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

