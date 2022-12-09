Read full article on original website
Avalanche in Neff’s Canyon sends one person to the hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — First responders say one person was injured in an avalanche Wednesday in Neff’s Canyon in the Millcreek area at 4326 E White Way. KSL TV’s Jed Boal reported that search and rescue personnel are now arriving at the trailhead, which is at the top of Olympus Cove. The avalanche was reported by one of two people in the area.
Gephardt Daily
Driver, passenger transported to trauma center after car crash, extrication in Davis County
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews from multiple cities responded Tuesday to a serious injury accident requiring extrication. A car hit a roadside barrier on U.S. 89 in Fruit Heights, and emergency responders were notified at about 10:45 a.m. “Two patients were transported with...
kslnewsradio.com
Fire to multi-family condo unit in Park City displaces 20 people
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Police say 20 people have been displaced following a fire inside a multi-family condo unit Wednesday afternoon. Authorities tell KSL TV’s Lauren Steinbrecher that police have arranged housing for all of those individuals displaced by the fire. The incident is in the area of 1000 Park Avenue.
Gephardt Daily
Skier missing overnight at Solitude Ski Resort found deceased; victim’s name released
SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Search crews have found the body of a 37-year-old skier who went missing Monday at Solitude Mountain Resort. The victim has been identified as Devon O’Connell, of Cottonwood Heights. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” a...
ksl.com
American Fork man charged in connection with Taylorsville crash that critically injured teen
TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say was using prescription drugs and had drug paraphernalia in his car when he crashed into another vehicle and critically injured a teen girl — even though he claimed he did not drink or do drugs — is now facing several charges.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Homeless man sleeping under I-15 ramp run over by SUV, critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A homeless man sleeping under an Interstate 15 off ramp was critically injured Monday when he was run over by the driver of an SUV looking for a place to park. Dispatch was alerted at 5:53 a.m., and Salt...
ksl.com
Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot
WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
Fiancée of hit-and-run victim gets some closure after suspected driver arrested
It’s been almost 10 months since 26-year-old Carol “Butterflii” Galentine was killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Valley City.
ABC 4
Ogden resident displaced after house fire on Laine Ave.
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden resident has been displaced after a structure fire in the 2100 block of Laine Ave. near 21st, according to firefighters. Crews responded shortly after 9 p.m., according to Ogden Fire Dpty. Chief Mike Slater. The single-family home had smoke and fire coming from inside the home. Slater said the fire was put out in short fashion, but the home’s resident is now displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
ksl.com
Family argument over care for elderly father led to Eagle Mountain shooting, police say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A family dispute regarding care for an elderly father resulted in a man following his sister and her husband through their Eagle Mountain house and firing multiple rounds — striking the husband in the abdomen — all while the elderly father was in the line of fire, according to police.
Utah homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping
A 38-year-old homeless man was run over by a mid-size SUV while he was sleeping Monday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
KSLTV
One person injured in Little Cottonwood Canyon avalanche
SALT LAKE CITY — A skier is recovering from several significant injuries Tuesday night after an avalanche caught him in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Estimates of the avalanche had it as big as 100 feet wide. A forecaster told KSL TV that he believed it was closer to 60 feet and two to four feet deep.
KSLTV
Residents in Ballpark neighborhood to file nuisance complaint after vacant house fires
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City are fed up after five fires have broken out in two weeks on Major Street. The street is just south of 1300 South, between State and Main street. Along the street are four vacant homes, all owned by the same property owner. They believe the homes have been vacant for about a year and a half.
ksl.com
Road rage suspect arrested following fight with police
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an outstanding warrant and a history of fleeing from police — who was previously convicted of attempted murder — was arrested Tuesday after fighting with officers and breaking one officer's nose, according to police. Daniel Lynn Meinhart, 40, was booked...
18-year-old dies after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A young woman from Oregon died over the weekend after crashing into a ski lift tower at Deer Valley Resort while tubing.
Gephardt Daily
MAC-10 toting carjacking suspect crashes into SLCPD patrol cruiser
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged carjacker who brandished a MAC-10 was booked into jail early Monday morning after crashing the stolen vehicle into a police cruiser. A woman had just gotten into her car, placing the keys into the ignition, the driver’s...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
KSLTV
Car wash customers help pay the bills for 10-year-old Utah girl
LEHI, Utah — This week is the grand opening for a Quick Quack location in Lehi and it opened its doors in a very meaningful way. In the middle of a snowstorm, you typically don’t stop to get a carwash. But car after car pulled up to the new Quick Quack in Lehi on Monday. These drivers weren’t here to see their car shine, they were here to see something special — Leah Landeen’s smile.
eastidahonews.com
Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI
BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
upr.org
Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley
The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. 33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.
