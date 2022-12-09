Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Flint man shot by homeowner makes plea deal for jail sentence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has plead guilty to attacking an elderly man during an attempted home invasion. Toland Montgomery, 43, plead guilty to an indictment of injury to a child/elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury. As part of his plea deal, Montgomery will serve a five year prison sentence.
Palestine man wanted by sheriff’s office, accused of striking girlfriend with rifle
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man is wanted by officials for allegedly striking his girlfriend with a rifle and threatening both her and her mother. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant for the arrest of Draven Ray Starr, 25, was issued after deputies responded to an assault complaint on Monday […]
KLTV
One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle wreck on CR 384 ended with one dead and another occupant transported to a local hospital. According to responding authorities, the driver hit a tree on CR 384 aka Old Longview Road at around 5:30 a.m. and died on the scene. The condition on the injured occupant is unknown at this time. Authorities are still on the scene collecting information as to what could have led to the fatal wreck.
1 dead, 1 injured after Tyler crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and another is injured after an early morning crash on CR 384 in Tyler. Officials with DPS said the car was carrying two passengers when it struck a tree. One person was killed in the crash, and another was transported to UT Health Tyler. The call came […]
YAHOO!
Man fatally shot in Chandler during road-rage incident
Chandler police say a man was shot and killed on Dec. 5 after getting into an argument with another during a road-rage incident. Police say Carlos Doiron, who is identified as being in his 20s, dropped off birthday gifts to his daughter at around 4:21 p.m. That, police said, is...
KLTV
Jury sentences former Smith County constable convicted of theft to probation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury has sentenced a former Smith County constable to probation. The sentencing phase of the trial of former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris continued Monday morning in the 241st District Court. District Judge Jack Skeen ordered the probation period last five...
KLTV
Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, a woman died following a one-vehicle wreck on the interstate Tuesday, Dec. 13. DPS said that at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20, about five miles west of Canton, Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point, was traveling westbound. She was driving a 2015 Freightliner box truck, DPS said.
KLTV
Judge expresses concern over Longview Capitol riot suspect’s video following release
WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - Two East Texans suspected in the Capitol riots appeared in court virtually Tuesday morning, the first since a Longview man’s pretrial release from jail. Toward the end of the hearing, Judge Thomas Hogan brought up an issue concerning a video which features Ryan Nichols that...
Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck rollover in Rusk County causes delays
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A semi truck rollover on Highway 259 Kilgore Bypass has delayed traffic near the 259 business exit in Rusk County. Officials said drivers should expect delays and emergency vehicle presence in the area.
KTRE
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners approved to eliminate a position from the sheriff’s jail medical department. Sheriff Jason Bridges said they have three nurse positions open and are having trouble getting them filled. To temporarily get by, Bridges said the sheriff’s office contracts nurses when needed. He...
KLTV
Baby ‘retires’ from City of Tyler Infants at Work program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler recognized a baby who completed the Infants at Work program. City Utilities Director Kate Dietz and her daughter, Livia, began the program in August. The pilot program was designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
KLTV
Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson early Monday morning. According to Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote, at 3:50 a.m. a member of the cleaning crew discovered a fire in one of the company’s commercial smoker rooms where one of the smoker pits had caught fire.
KLTV
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
Jacksonville man arrested for alleged aggravated assault, kidnapping
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man involved in an alleged aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping off of County Road 3301 on Nov. 25. According to officials, Ledarrious Deshun Grady, 31 of Jacksonville, was identified by deputies responding to a disturbance as the person who allegedly assaulted and […]
KLTV
Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who is accused of causing the death of a man in Longview after striking him with a vehicle appeared in court Wednesday. Pauliszia Ynette Stewart is charged with criminally negligent homicide. The crash happened on April 15, 2021, in the 3900 block of West Loop 281 in Longview. When first responders arrived, George Stoker, 47, of Kilgore was found lying on the ground in front of a vehicle. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Athens police search for man accused of stealing packages in neighborhood
ATHENS, Texas — The Athens Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of posing a salesperson and stealing a package from a home. Police said in a Facebook post that officers received a report of a male suspect stealing packages in the Belmont Drive area.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Canton (Canton, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Canton on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on State Highway 19 in Van Zandt County.
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
KLTV
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
Comments / 0