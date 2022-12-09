The B&B recap for Tuesday, December 13, 2022, features every man’s worst nightmare: both of his exes, in a room together, getting along, and clearly plotting. In this episode, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) returns to Los Angeles while Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) reflect on the ties that bind them — and the one that always holds them down, much like an anchor tied to their feet. Elsewhere, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) discuss the she-devil that is Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and agree to disagree where their mothers’ marriages — or potential marriages — are concerned. Now, let’s take a deeper look into what went on.

