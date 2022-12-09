ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was struck and killed at a busy intersection in Hermitage Wednesday morning. One shop owner is sharing his perspective after making the call to 911. It was a typical morning for shop owner Yeu Thach until a customer approached him panicking. “The customer comes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen took 4-year-old boy out of car before carjacking, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police said he stole a car that had a four-year-old child sitting in the backseat. Around 5:30 p.m., Metro Police said a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing. The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child int he backseat, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian critically injured in crash near South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hit and left critically injured following a late-night vehicle crash on Monday. According to police at the scene, a woman was driving her vehicle at around 11:15 p.m. on Nolensville Road when she hit a man who was suddenly standing on the roadway.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville man shot, suspect in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after police say a man was shot at a Clarksville home Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Chapel Street regarding a shooting, according to a CPD media release. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Parked car totaled in East Nashville after hit and run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville family woke up on Sunday morning to see their parked car had been turned into a total loss after an apparent hit-and-run crash. The entire rear of the vehicle was smashed in and glass from the car was everywhere after the crash. There was also damage to parts of a neighbor’s property from the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man stole dozens of phones from Nashville bars, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department has led to the arrest of a man police say stole dozens of phones from downtown Nashville bars and sent them to China. On Monday, detectives charged Jhonnatan Nunez Pinilla, 35, of Huntington Station, New York, with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family remembers Maury Co. reserve deputy after deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - He was a hero who died but saved the lives of three construction workers. People in Maury County are remembering the Sheriff’s Department Reserve Deputy Brad Miller. The department said he was on Highway 43 patrolling traffic Monday afternoon when a truck crashed into his patrol car and killed him.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Clarksville Police looking for pair of identity thieves

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud investigators are looking for two people who allegedly cashed fraudulent checks last month in Clarksville. According to Clarksville Police, a man visited the F&M Bank on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. on November 21 and cashed a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. He cashed two more checks over the next two days at different F&M Banks in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot

(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson County

One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson …. One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. Pedestrian injured after being hit by...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

One person rescued from abandoned church fire in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to an old church on fire in East Nashville in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to fire personnel at the scene, the church caught fire around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday and two people were at the scene when they arrived. One was outside but the other had to be rescued from inside the building and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Both appeared homeless.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man shot in head in Clarksville; teenager in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in Clarksville Monday morning. At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a home on Cinderella Lane for a domestic-related shooting that had occurred. When they arrived, police said they found the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Maury Co. deputy dies after being involved in crash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County deputy has died after being involved in a crash while working traffic on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike, the sheriff’s department posted on social media. The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was involved in a motor vehicle crash...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Missing Nashville woman found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were looking for a missing woman who has now been located and is safe. 84-year-old Annie Reed was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening when she failed to return home after church...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy