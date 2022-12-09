Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was struck and killed at a busy intersection in Hermitage Wednesday morning. One shop owner is sharing his perspective after making the call to 911. It was a typical morning for shop owner Yeu Thach until a customer approached him panicking. “The customer comes...
WSMV
Teen took 4-year-old boy out of car before carjacking, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police said he stole a car that had a four-year-old child sitting in the backseat. Around 5:30 p.m., Metro Police said a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing. The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child int he backseat, according to police.
WSMV
Pedestrian critically injured in crash near South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hit and left critically injured following a late-night vehicle crash on Monday. According to police at the scene, a woman was driving her vehicle at around 11:15 p.m. on Nolensville Road when she hit a man who was suddenly standing on the roadway.
WSMV
Clarksville man shot, suspect in custody
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after police say a man was shot at a Clarksville home Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Chapel Street regarding a shooting, according to a CPD media release. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
WSMV
Parked car totaled in East Nashville after hit and run crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville family woke up on Sunday morning to see their parked car had been turned into a total loss after an apparent hit-and-run crash. The entire rear of the vehicle was smashed in and glass from the car was everywhere after the crash. There was also damage to parts of a neighbor’s property from the crash.
WSMV
Man stole dozens of phones from Nashville bars, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department has led to the arrest of a man police say stole dozens of phones from downtown Nashville bars and sent them to China. On Monday, detectives charged Jhonnatan Nunez Pinilla, 35, of Huntington Station, New York, with...
WSMV
Family remembers Maury Co. reserve deputy after deadly crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - He was a hero who died but saved the lives of three construction workers. People in Maury County are remembering the Sheriff’s Department Reserve Deputy Brad Miller. The department said he was on Highway 43 patrolling traffic Monday afternoon when a truck crashed into his patrol car and killed him.
WSMV
Clarksville Police looking for pair of identity thieves
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud investigators are looking for two people who allegedly cashed fraudulent checks last month in Clarksville. According to Clarksville Police, a man visited the F&M Bank on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. on November 21 and cashed a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. He cashed two more checks over the next two days at different F&M Banks in Clarksville.
wgnsradio.com
Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot
(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
WSMV
East Nashville neighborhood wants change after pedestrian struck on Shelby Avenue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville neighborhood is demanding change after a crash on Shelby Avenue. A witness said a man was hit by a truck while walking across the road toward a Shell gas station. This happened at an intersection many said is dangerous. At the top of...
Arrests made after 50 phones stolen from Broadway bars in one weekend
A man faces felony charges after police say he was caught trying to ship dozens of cell phones that he claimed to have stolen from people on Broadway in a single weekend.
WKRN
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson County
One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson …. One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. Pedestrian injured after being hit by...
WSMV
One person rescued from abandoned church fire in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to an old church on fire in East Nashville in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to fire personnel at the scene, the church caught fire around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday and two people were at the scene when they arrived. One was outside but the other had to be rescued from inside the building and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Both appeared homeless.
Missing Mt. Juliet 29-Year-Old Man Found Deceased in Nashville
Update 12-12-2022: The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. The death investigation is being handled by the Metro-Nashville Police. From Mt. Juliet Police. Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Detectives are concerned about the whereabouts of a missing man, and police are...
WSMV
Man shot in head in Clarksville; teenager in custody
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in Clarksville Monday morning. At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a home on Cinderella Lane for a domestic-related shooting that had occurred. When they arrived, police said they found the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.
WSMV
Maury Co. deputy dies after being involved in crash
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County deputy has died after being involved in a crash while working traffic on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike, the sheriff’s department posted on social media. The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was involved in a motor vehicle crash...
Man shot in the head in ‘domestic-related incident’; teenager arrested
A teenager has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting in Clarksville.
WSMV
Metro police looking for two children who ran away from babysitter in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for two children in the East Nashville area. Detectives are working to find 9-year-old Josue Fernando and his sister 13-year-old Yeimi Diaz who ran away from a babysitter on Sunday, police said. The two were last seen on Sunday...
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Tennessee homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were looking for a missing woman who has now been located and is safe. 84-year-old Annie Reed was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening when she failed to return home after church...
